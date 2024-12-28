Lions Coach Dan Campbell Reveals He Has Unusual Place for Workouts
Since he opened up his introductory press conference talking about "biting kneecaps," Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for some of his unusual quirks. From his normal Starbucks coffee order that consists of two ventis of Pike Place with two shots in each, to some of his odd sayings, Campbell has put his own signature style as the Lions coach.
On Saturday, Campbell spoke about another one of those oddities. Campbell shared that he does part of his workout in an unexpected place—his shower.
"I've got my own little gym at home. I do stuff there," Campbell told the media on Saturday. "I do massive power workouts in the shower. It's liberating, you should try it."
Campbell added jokingly that he doesn't workout often at the Lions facilities because, "I don't want those guys picking at me. ... If nobody sees you they can't pick at you. That's my advantage."
Though some of his methods are unorthodox, Campbell's approach has proven to be just what the Lions needed. After a history as one of the most losing franchises in the Super Bowl era, Campbell has turned the Lions into a tough team that many regard as one of the best in the NFL. They are currently on track to earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC and are Super Bowl contenders, thanks in large part to Campbell's unique leadership of the team.