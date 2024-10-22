Dan Campbell Laughs Off 'Classless' Jab From Former Governor Chris Christie
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan, called Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell classless in the wake of Detroit's 47-9 blowout win in Week 6.
The reasoning? Campbell didn't take his foot off the gas as the Lions were engineering their blowout victory, keeping the starters in way longer than Christie thought was appropriate and running trick plays when the former governor didn't think they were warranted.
"That's Dan Campbell. He's got no class, never has," Christie said to Chris "Mad Dog" Russo on SiriusXM radio last week.
Now over a full week removed from the victory, Campbell was asked about Christie's comments, which he laughed off and inferred were no big deal.
"The last time somebody called me classless, I was drinking wine out of a bottle," Campbell said with a chuckle. "But no, it's all good. I'm not worried about it."
Campbell's got bigger fish to fry. The Lions are one of the top teams in football after improving to 5-1 on the season with a 31-29 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Detroit hosts the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.