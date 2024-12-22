Lions Fans Break Out Into 'Jared Goff' Chants in Chicago
After the Chicago Bears nearly beat the Detroit Lions a few weeks ago in Detroit, the Lions made sure to make a statement early on in Chicago on Sunday.
The Lions went up 20–0 at the beginning of the second quarter thanks to an 82-yard touchdown scored by Jameson Williams. Quarterback Jared Goff threw a deep pass to Williams for the score, and the Lions fans who made the trip to Chicago were ecstatic.
As kicker Jake Bates drilled the extra point, Lions fans at Soldier Field broke out into a "JA-RED GOFF!" chant that bellowed in the stadium. Very rarely do you hear an opposing team's quarterback's name be chanted in the stadium—that’s the NFC North for you.
The Lions currently hold the No. 1 NFC playoff spot after clinching a spot in the postseason. The Bears, on the other hand, were eliminated from playoff contention already with a 4–10 record.