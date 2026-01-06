SI

Lions Fire Offensive Coordinator John Morton After One Season

The Lions are going in another direction at offensive coordinator.

Eva Geitheim

The Lions are moving on from offensive coordinator John Morton.
The Lions are moving on from offensive coordinator John Morton. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Lions have parted ways with offensive coordinator John Morton, the team announced on Tuesday.

The decision to move on from Morton comes after head coach Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties in the middle of a 2025 season that saw Detroit finish 9–8 and fail to advance to the postseason for the first time since ’22. Campbell said during his press conference on Monday that the first thing he needs to figure out this offseason is his staff. He has already taken a step toward doing that by opting to cut ties with Morton.

Though the Lions still finished top-five in total yards, passing yards and points per game overall, they clearly failed to live up to expectations on that side of the ball—particularly given their explosive potential with a nucleus consisting of Jared Goff, Amon-Ra St. Brown, David Montgomery, Jahmyr Gibbs and Jameson Williams.

The Lions will now look for a new offensive coordinator a year after Ben Johnson departed the team to become the Bears head coach. Johnson was highly successful running the Lions offense during their playoff runs, and Detroit will look to mimic those results with their next hire.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

Home/NFL