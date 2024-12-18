Lions' Jahmyr Gibbs Had a Hilarious Christmas Gift Idea for Head Coach Dan Campbell
It's pretty ruff.
Hey, at least it's not coal.
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs had quite the hilarious Christmas gift idea for his head coachm Dan Campbell.
Speaking with Kay Adams on an episode of Up & Adams, Gibbs suggested buying Campbell a "big a-- bone"—yes, as in a dog bone—for the holidays.
Why, you may ask? Well, because Campbell is "a dog, you know?" Gibbs clarified, amid plenty of laughs from both him and Adams.
Watch his hilarious answer below:
I'm sure that's not Gibbs's actual plan, but I have a feeling Campbell would love it anyway. After all, only a dog would go for an onside kick with 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter against the Buffalo Bills.
