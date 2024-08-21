Lions Rookie Proves Dan Campbell Was Right About His Singing Voice
Detroit Lions rookie Sione Vaki is entering the NFL as a dual-threat running back—one who can man the backfield and also crush a tune at karaoke night.
One of the long-standing traditions during the NFL preseason is for teams to put their rookies through some sort of talent show. Most players end up getting booed by their teammates for poor performance, like Chicago Bears rookie Caleb Williams, but others showcase a skill their teammates probably don't know about.
Vaki, a fourth-round pick by Detroit in the 2024 draft, showed off his pipes during the team's rookie showcase and left Lions coach Dan Campbell impressed.
"The performance was ehh. But the voice? It was pretty phenomenal," Campbell said Wednesday. "It really is."
A few hours after Campbell's comments, Vaki gave the media a preview of his singing voice.
Pretty, pretty good.
Vaki, who starred for two seasons at Utah as a two-way player, aims to contribute on special teams and as a backup running back behind Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, and Craig Reynolds.