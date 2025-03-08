SI

Lions Bring Back Veteran Edge Rusher After Injury-Plagued 2024 Campaign

He suffered a season-ending triceps injury in Week 2 last season.

Madison Williams

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport walks off the field.
Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport walks off the field. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions decided to re-sign defensive end Marcus Davenport on a one-year deal worth up to $4.75 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday.

Davenport's past two seasons have been riddled with injuries. In one season with the Minnesota Vikings in '23, Davenport only played in four games after suffering a high ankle sprain. In the Week 2 game this past season against the Arizona Cardinals, Davenport suffered a season-ending triceps injury. He notched two tackles and 0.5 sacks in the two-game span.

The former first-round pick for the New Orleans Saints has another chance to prove himself in Detroit in 2025.

Davenport was the second defensive end the Lions re-signed on Saturday after Greg Rousseau agreed to a four-year extension with the team. Rousseau is also a former first-round pick, but he was selected by the Bills in 2021.

