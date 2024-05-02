Lions Fans Concerned Regarding Brian Branch Photo
The Detroit Lions are already going to be without safety Kerby Joseph until the start of training camp as he recently revealed he underwent hip surgery that will keep him out of action.
A recent photo of defensive back Brian Branch caused a stir online.
Detroit's second-year defender was photographed with first-round draft pick Terrion Arnold wearing a boot and walking around using a scooter.
While the nature of his potential injury is unknown, supporters expressed concerns and wondered what the extent of his injury was. Detroit's secondary is expected to count on Branch this upcoming season.
Entering his second NFL season, Branch could play increased reps at the safety position. Detroit has revamped its secondary in free agency and the draft, giving them plenty of options.
“Because now he’s been in the system a year,” Dan Campbell explained. “He understands. He has got a whole different understanding of the nickel position, which helps. Now he can start really diving into the safety (position). It does help. Look, it is hard as a rookie. It’s not easy to come in there and learn, play at a high level and do it consistently. So yeah, he’ll be a lot more comfortable this year.”
Detroit attempted to have the talented defender learn at safety his rookie season, but soon felt it caused his focus on improving at nickel cornerback to be diverted.
"We tried to cross over some (in 2023) and we felt like we split his focus too soon," said Campbell. "He’ll get it. It’s just, let’s spoon-feed it instead of just trying to throw him out there. Let him continue to grow at the nickel position. He’ll be able to tell us where we can go with him.”