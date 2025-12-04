What NFL World Predicts Happens During Lions Matchup Against Cowboys

Here is a sample of predictions, written by NFL beat writers and pundits, for the Detroit Lions' Week 14 Thursday Night Football contest against the Dallas Cowboys.

This is a playoff game. Both teams need it in the worst way. Dallas has come alive the past two weeks, while the Lions have been leaking oil. The Cowboys offense should be able to move the football here, while the improved Dallas defense will be able to limit the Lions late to win it. It's close, but the Cowboys take it. Pete Prisco's prediction: Cowboys 34, Lions 33

Detroit looks poised to handle Dallas on Thursday night. The Lions have been steady on defense, giving up only 22.8 points per game, and their offense continues to produce at a high level with 29.2 points per outing. Jahmyr Gibbs has turned in a standout season with 1,019 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, and Jared Goff has thrown for 3,025 yards with 25 touchdowns.

Dallas enters on a three-game winning streak, but its defense has struggled by allowing 28.5 points per game. Dak Prescott has been outstanding with 3,261 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. The challenge for the Cowboys will be slowing a Detroit offense that can pressure defenses in multiple ways. Amon-Ra St. Brown is listed as questionable with an ankle injury, which could affect the Lions, although the group still has plenty of playmakers.

Detroit is favored by 3 points, and with a strong defense paired with a high-powered offense, the Lions are positioned to take control. The over/under is 54.5, and with both teams capable of scoring in bunches, this matchup has the potential to become a high-scoring affair. Lions 31, Cowboys 34

It’s just one of those matchups where the Cowboys are clicking where the Lions are struggling right now. It’s hard to pick them with how they’ve looked and where they’re banged up compared to where the Cowboys are right now. Ben Raven's prediction: Cowboys 31, Lions 27

The Lions have been rather unreliable as of late, losing two of their last three. But I think, at home, this presents the chance for them to get their offense back on track against a Cowboys defense that has been better, but can be vulnerable. Jahmyr Gibbs could be in line for a huge day. Lorenzo Reyes' prediction: Lions (-3)

A three-game winning streak ends in Detroit for the Cowboys. The Lions need this game to keep pace in the NFC North. Tyler Dragon's prediction: Lions (-3)

It's a tough one to pick given the Cowboys' road struggles this season. They are, however, winners of three straight. Richard Morin's prediction: Cowboys (+3)

The Lions haven’t lost two games in a row since the 2022 season, but it certainly feels like that badge is hanging by a thread. Dallas is surging at the right time, Williams and Kenny Clark could be disruptive vs. this interior offensive line, these receivers torch man coverage and the lack of pressure could again be a problem. Colton Pouncy's prediction: Cowboys 27, Lions 24.

Clare Brennan: Lions

Mitch Goldich: Cowboys

Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys

Conor Orr: Lions

John Pluym: Lions

Matt Verderame: Cowboys

