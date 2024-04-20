'It's Safe': Why Jameson Williams Is Not Changing Jersey Number
After the Detroit Lions released their new uniform in front of excited season-ticket members, many supporters are now wondering if any players on the current roster will decide to officially change their number.
Wideout Jameson Williams, who currently dons No. 9 in Motown, could have decided to switch back to No. 1, the number he wore during his collegiate playing days at Alabama.
A supporter online found out by asking Williams' mother, who was supporting her son by asking fans to go purchase his jersey, if it was safe to invest in a new Williams jersey.
'It's safe, #9lives," Williams' mother shared.
After a successful end to his second campaign, the speedy wideout is expected to compete to be the Lions No. 2 receiver in 2024.
Unfortunately for players, the process can become quite costly if the decision is made to change their uniform number.
According to current NFL rules, if a player decides to change their number, they must purchase the unsold inventory of any jersey that's already been produced with their number, which means Williams would have to cut the league a hefty check to buy out the rest of the No. 9 jerseys made at full retail price.
