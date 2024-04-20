5 Safeties Who Are Perfect Fits for Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions have a need at the safety position ahead of the NFL Draft.
Though the team has retooled other depth areas, safety remains one of potentially great impact. Ifeatu Melifonwu and Kerby Joseph are the returners expeced to battle for starting spots, and the team has just one other payer at the position in Brandon Joseph.
Detoit could indeed add to this room through the NFL Draft. Here are five players who stood out and I blieve could be perfectly wong.
Jaden Hicks, Washington State
Hicks is a player worth keeping an eye on as one of the top prospects at the position. He offers a versatile skill set that will make him a fit in just about any scheme, including Detroit’s man-heavy style under coordinator Aaron Glenn.
At Washington State, Hicks was a two-year starter who logged 70-plus tackles in both campaigns. He became more of a factor in the run game during his final season with the Cougars, as he had 6.5 tackles for loss in 2023. He also earned freshman All-American honors in 2022.
What makes Hicks a nice fit for the Lions is his ability to come down and make plays in the run game. He has little fear of coming downhill and making a play against the run, and can also be a factor against the pass as evidenced by his 13 career passes defensed.
With his abilities, he will be an instant special teams contributor with a chance to work into the starting lineup right away.
Cole Bishop, Utah
A defensive anchor for Utah, Bishop had a productive three seasons at the collegiate level. He played a unique role, as he’d often rotate down from the secondary to the box and play tough against the run.
Bishop is a solid athlete who is not afraid to get involved against offensive linemen in their run-blocking schemes. In three years for the Utes, he had 21.5 tackles for loss.
He can be a bit overaggressive at points in his coverage and has a tendency to get caught on pump fakes, but these setbacks are strengths when it comes to coming downfield strong against the run. He’ll also have some special teams value, as he’s a well-rounded defender.
Malik Mustapha, Wake Forest
Mustapha is a well-rounded athlete. While undersized, he packs a physical punch and plays tough. He appears to take pride in his tackling, which is an important characteristic for the Lions’ defensive backs.
While Mustapha doesn’t have the statistics and production of the other top prospects in terms of interceptions, there are also skills to like with his coverage ability. In fact, he was not flagged once during his four seasons with Wake Forest.
If Mustapha can become more crafty with his ability to bait quarterbacks, there’s plenty to like about his potential as a takeaway artist. Still, he has enough production against the run game and the toughness to be a key contributor early in his career.
Sione Vaki, Utah
One of the most interesting talents in the Draft is Vaki, who brings a two-sided set of skills. He played both safety and running back at the collegiate level last season and had moderate success in both areas.
He’s expected to be a defensive back at the next level, as he worked out with the secondary during the NFL Combine. However, with his ability to impact the game as a runner it’s not hard to see him carving out a solid special teams role early in his career.
The Lions have clearly done their homework on the talented player, as he took a top-30 visit with the team. He’ll have to develop as a coverage player, but he has many of the desired instincts when it comes to being a pure ‘football player,’ that Brad Holmes covets.
Trey Taylor, Air Force
One intriguing potential late-round fit for the Lions would be Air Force’s Trey Taylor. He doesn’t have the elite intangibles and didn’t receive a Combine invite, but he has solid IQ and was a productive tackler.
In three seasons, he totaled 205 tackles and five interceptions. One trait that pops out about Taylor is his ability to get in and out of breaks against opposing route runners. He uses his feet well and will willingly stick his nose in oon run plays.
Taylor currently is viewed as a late day three pick, but he would have good value in that area. He also looks the part of a solid special teamer and could make an instant impact in that area as well.