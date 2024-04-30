Manu: Playing Next to Sewell 'Scariest' Right Side in NFL
The Detroit Lions already are widely regarded as having one of the top offensive line units in the NFL.
With two new additions added via the draft, Detroit is hoping to continue its run of success offensively.
Detroit's fourth-round pick, Giovanni Manu, appearing on TSN, expressed the organization is likely going to have him switch positions early in his career.
Having more experience playing left tackle, Manu is likely going to develop at right guard in the early phases of his career.
"I think the goal is he wants me playing on the right side, so that’s a bit of an adjustment since I’ve normally played on the left side," said Manu. "But I think their vision is they want me playing right guard next to Penei Sewell, which is an outstanding right tackle. If I could earn that spot and be right next to Penei Sewell, I think it would be the scariest right side in the NFL.”
This season, it is expected that veterans will man the guard positions. Graham Glasgow is currently penciled in as the starting left guard, while Kevin Zeitler is the starting right guard.
Despite playing more on the left side, Manu indicated he is up for the challenge of playing on the right side of the offensive line.
“They’ve asked me where do I feel comfortable playing and I told them left side. That’s legit where I’ve always been playing my whole collegiate career, I’ve told them. But they’ve opened up to me and told me if I’m willing to play on the right side, because I feel like they want me playing next to Penei Sewell, is what they’ve kinda hinted at," Manu expressed. "I told them I would be open to it. They told me, it sounded like that’s where they’re going to put me at coming into rookie minicamp. I think they’re just going to rep me at the right side so I can get comfortable at it. It’s going to be a challenge for sure, but it’s something that I’m looking forward to doing."