All Lions

Odds WR Isaiah Williams Makes Lions' Roster

Examining odds of undrafted free agent Isaiah Williams making Lions' 2024 roster.

Vito Chirco

Isaiah Williams, Illinois
Isaiah Williams, Illinois / Matt Krohn, USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Another Brad Holmes-led draft has come and gone, and once again the reviews are positive.

The fourth-year Lions general manager closed out the 2024 draft with six players, and bolstered the defending NFC North champion's roster in multiple ways.

Holmes added a pair of impactful, ready-to-play cornerbacks (Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr.), two offensive line depth pieces (Giovanni Manu and Christian Mahogany), an upside-filled interior defensive lineman (Mekhi Wingo) and a potential ace special teamer (Sione Vaki).

However, he failed to address a couple notable positions of need: EDGE and wide receiver. Of the two positions, the most glaring need perhaps exists at wide receiver.

While the Lions are equipped with a solid one-two punch at the top of their receivers depth chart with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, they could use a No. 3 wideout. This need was only amplified by Josh Reynolds, one of Jared Goff's go-to targets the past two-and-a-half seasons in Detroit, departing the franchise via free agency earlier this offseason.

Subsequently, Kalif Raymond, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Antoine Green – a trio of receivers that were also rostered by Detroit last season – will be given a chance to garner more reps this upcoming season.

Without a bonafide No. 3 wideout currently on the roster, it also likely means that Isaiah Williams – one of the Lions’ reported 14 undrafted free-agent acquisitions following the 2024 draft – has a legitimate shot at making the team out of training camp.

Williams, a University of Illinois product, inked a contract with the Lions that features a $225,000 base salary and a $15,000 signing bonus, per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. It's a significant investment in an undrafted free agent from an NFL franchise, increasing the odds of Detroit carrying Williams on its 53-man roster headed into the regular season. 

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound wideout had a productive finish to his career with the Illini. 

In 2023, he not only led the Big Ten in receptions with 82 (13th-most in the country and 15 more than any other player from the conference). But, he also recorded 1,055 receiving yards, ranking No. 2 in the conference (2024 No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. led the Big Ten with 1,211 yards).

For Williams’ efforts, he was selected first-team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and media at season's end.

In five total seasons at Illinois, Williams ended up tallying 214 receptions (the second-highest mark in school history) for 2,304 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also contributed as a punt returner in his final two campaigns with the Illini, returning 27 punts for 247 yards.

Additionally, he came into Illinois as a quarterback, and subsequently offers a fair degree of gadget/trick play ability.

Williams is a tough, gritty player who plays bigger than his size and profiles as a slot receiver at the next level. As a former signal-caller and with his punt return ability, he could be a versatile chess piece for both Ben Johnson's offense and the team's special teams unit.

With all that said, I like Williams’ odds of making the Lions’ 53-man roster out of camp. At this present juncture, I'll say that he has a 55 percent chance of making the organization's Week 1 roster.

Published
Vito Chirco

VITO CHIRCO

Vito has covered the NFL and the Detroit Lions for the past five years.  Has extensive reporting history of college athletics, the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Mercy Athletics.  Chirco's work include NFL columns, analyzing potential Detroit Lions prospects coming out of college, NFL draft coverage and analysis of events occurring in the NFL.  Extensive broadcasting experience including hosting a Detroit Tigers podcast and co-hosting a Detroit Lions NFL podcast since 2019. 