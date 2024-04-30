Odds WR Isaiah Williams Makes Lions' Roster
Another Brad Holmes-led draft has come and gone, and once again the reviews are positive.
The fourth-year Lions general manager closed out the 2024 draft with six players, and bolstered the defending NFC North champion's roster in multiple ways.
Holmes added a pair of impactful, ready-to-play cornerbacks (Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr.), two offensive line depth pieces (Giovanni Manu and Christian Mahogany), an upside-filled interior defensive lineman (Mekhi Wingo) and a potential ace special teamer (Sione Vaki).
However, he failed to address a couple notable positions of need: EDGE and wide receiver. Of the two positions, the most glaring need perhaps exists at wide receiver.
While the Lions are equipped with a solid one-two punch at the top of their receivers depth chart with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, they could use a No. 3 wideout. This need was only amplified by Josh Reynolds, one of Jared Goff's go-to targets the past two-and-a-half seasons in Detroit, departing the franchise via free agency earlier this offseason.
Subsequently, Kalif Raymond, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Antoine Green – a trio of receivers that were also rostered by Detroit last season – will be given a chance to garner more reps this upcoming season.
Without a bonafide No. 3 wideout currently on the roster, it also likely means that Isaiah Williams – one of the Lions’ reported 14 undrafted free-agent acquisitions following the 2024 draft – has a legitimate shot at making the team out of training camp.
Williams, a University of Illinois product, inked a contract with the Lions that features a $225,000 base salary and a $15,000 signing bonus, per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. It's a significant investment in an undrafted free agent from an NFL franchise, increasing the odds of Detroit carrying Williams on its 53-man roster headed into the regular season.
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound wideout had a productive finish to his career with the Illini.
In 2023, he not only led the Big Ten in receptions with 82 (13th-most in the country and 15 more than any other player from the conference). But, he also recorded 1,055 receiving yards, ranking No. 2 in the conference (2024 No. 4 overall pick Marvin Harrison Jr. led the Big Ten with 1,211 yards).
For Williams’ efforts, he was selected first-team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and media at season's end.
In five total seasons at Illinois, Williams ended up tallying 214 receptions (the second-highest mark in school history) for 2,304 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also contributed as a punt returner in his final two campaigns with the Illini, returning 27 punts for 247 yards.
Additionally, he came into Illinois as a quarterback, and subsequently offers a fair degree of gadget/trick play ability.
Williams is a tough, gritty player who plays bigger than his size and profiles as a slot receiver at the next level. As a former signal-caller and with his punt return ability, he could be a versatile chess piece for both Ben Johnson's offense and the team's special teams unit.
With all that said, I like Williams’ odds of making the Lions’ 53-man roster out of camp. At this present juncture, I'll say that he has a 55 percent chance of making the organization's Week 1 roster.