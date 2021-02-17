2021 Offseason Calendar for Lions

Brad Holmes & Co. have hit the ground running with their offseason itinerary, having already moved on from Matthew Stafford in a blockbuster trade with the L.A. Rams that netted the Lions a "stopgap" signal-caller in Jared Goff.

Let's take a look ahead now to what the rest of the offseason brings, focusing on the key dates on the league calendar for the Lions and the NFL's 31 other franchises (info courtesy of the Carolina Panthers’ website and the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero).

Note: All the dates below are subject to change.

Feb. 23 - March 9

Teams can designate players for the franchise tag or transition tag.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay is a candidate to get franchise-tagged by Detroit this offseason. If he does receive the tag, the Lions are likely to be on the hook for approximately $16.4 million in 2021, according to Over The Cap.

March 15-17

Legal tampering period for free agency takes place.

Translation: Detroit will have three days to legally "tamper" with the agents of other organizations' players who are set to become unrestricted free agents this offseason. Holmes & Co., however, will still be unable to directly communicate with impending free agents from other franchises.

March 17 - 4 p.m. EST

The new league year kicks off, with the beginning of free agency.

This is when free-agent signings and trades can officially begin to take place. Translation: The Stafford-Goff deal will become official for both the Lions and Rams.

April 5

Offseason workouts start for teams with new head men.

Translation: This means Dan Campbell and the Lions will be able to get a jumpstart on the competition when it comes to offseason workouts, along with the six other franchises that will enter the 2021 season with new head coaches.

April 19

Offseason workouts kick off for the remaining 25 NFL organizations.

April 23

Final day for restricted free agents to sign their offer sheets with their respective teams.

The only restricted free agent for Detroit to worry about this offseason is fourth-year cornerback Mike Ford. If Holmes & Co. do decide to tender him an offer, the 25-year-old will have until April 23 to sign it.

Remember, the Lions also have three exclusive rights free agents to deal with in the coming months in punter Jack Fox, fullback Jason Cabinda and offensive tackle Matt Nelson.

Translation: All three individuals will have the choice of either signing the tender offered by Detroit -- likely to be a league-minimum deal for each -- or opting out of playing in 2021. And April 23 is the last day for the players to make that decision, as well.

April 29 - May 1

2021 NFL Draft (set to take place in Cleveland, Ohio)

Due to COVID, it could end up happening in a virtual fashion just like last year's draft. However, no matter if it does or not, here is the projected three-day schedule:

Round 1: Thursday, April 29 - 8 p.m. EST

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 30 - 7 p.m. EST

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, May 1 - Noon EST

