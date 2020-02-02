3 Free Agents Playing in Super Bowl for Lions to Target

The Lions, after suffering through a tumultuous 3-12-1 campaign in 2019, need to do some serious work this offseason in order to have a chance at becoming playoff contenders in 2020.

And Detroit general manager Bob Quinn's ability to make quality moves in free agency will play a large role in dictating the organization's on-field success a season from now.

With that being said, this year's Super Bowl teams -- the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers -- offer some intriguing options for Quinn & Co. to pursue in free agency.

Here are three impending free agents from the two squads that would provide invaluable production while donning Honolulu blue:

49ers DE Arik Armstead

Armstead's in the prime of his career at only 26 years old, and he's coming off a breakout regular season in which he recorded 10 sacks and 54 total tackles.

And Lord knows the Lions could use an upgrade -- like Armstead -- in the pass rush department.

He'd be a perfect free-agent acquisition for Quinn & Co. this offseason.

Chiefs DT Chris Jones

Jones would be another great addition along the Lions' defensive line.

The fourth-year pro has posted 31 sacks the last three seasons, including nine in 2019.

As a result, he won't come cheap, and might be out of the Lions' price range.

Chiefs OG Stefen Wisniewski

The guard position will easily be one of Detroit's largest holes to fill this offseason.

Starting right guard Graham Glasgow is going to test the open market, and backups Oday Aboushi and Kenny Wiggins are also set to become free agents this March.

All three guys could very well be on their way out of Motown.

Enter Wisniewski, Kansas City's versatile 30-year-old offensive lineman that played in 11 regular season games in '19.

He's capable of playing both guard positions and center.

For instance, in 2018 while he was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles, he logged 643 snaps -- 584 at left guard, 54 at center and three at right guard.

In the 11 games he played in this past season, he earned a 70.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus -- good for the 17th-best guard in the NFL.

Sure, he's not the sexiest option, and won't appear at the top of the Lions' or any other franchise's wish list.

However, he'd be a more than satisfactory fallback option, and would come at a much cheaper price tag than Glasgow.

Related

Super Bowl Predictions

Better Fit: Okudah or Simmons?

Evaluating the Positions Lions Could Target at No. 3