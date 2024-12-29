6 Lions Players to Watch against 49ers
On Monday night, the Lions will square off with the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of last season's NFC Championship Game.
Returning to San Francisco, the site of Detroit's season-ending loss a year ago, is sure to evoke some bad memories for Dan Campbell's squad. Yet, in the same breath, it should serve as extra motivation for the team in its Week 17 matchup with Kyle Shanahan's squad.
Without further ado, here are six Lions players to watch in the Monday Night Football finale of the 2024 campaign.
RB Jahmyr Gibbs
With David Montgomery out, expect Gibbs to receive a healthy dose of reps Monday night. He's coming off a 154-all-purpose-yard performance on 27 touches against the Bears, and has a solid chance of replicating that type of output against the 49ers.
Just a week ago, the Dolphins’ Devon Achane ran all over San Francisco, producing 120 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Plus, he added another 70 yards as a pass-catcher.
I like Gibbs’ chances of going for at least 90 rushing yards, and surpassing 100 all-purpose yards in this Week 17 tilt with the 49ers.
WR Jameson Williams
Williams is in the midst of a career-best campaign, with the chance to reach the 1,000-yard receiving plateau for the first time. And, I don't see him slowing down against the 49ers.
The third-year pro is coming off a monstrous performance vs. the Bears, in which he accumulated a career-high 143 yards and a touchdown on five catches. He might not eclipse or even get to 100 receiving yards in this Monday night affair. However, I still expect “Jamo” to finish the game with at least five catches and roughly 60 yards receiving.
And, as is the case with any opposing NFL defense at this point, the 49ers will have to be on high alert of Lions quarterback Jared Goff taking a deep shot – or two – with the speedster. Additionally, San Francisco likes to frequently deploy a single-high safety look, which should work in favor of the deep passing game between Goff and Williams. Subsequently, I like Williams’ chances of exploiting the 49ers’ secondary for at least one long reception on Monday.
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown
St. Brown is in the midst of his second straight 100-catch, 1,100-plus-yard and 10-touchdown season. Additionally, he's coming off a productive, six-catch and 70-yard performance in Week 16 against the Bears. And a week prior, he went off for a career-best, 14-catch and 193-yard performance vs. the Bills.
Now, in his fourth NFL season, St. Brown is the definition of the real deal and a go-to target for Goff. Plus, he's morphed into one of the game's very best receivers.
I expect St. Brown, who has caught a career-best 81.5 percent of his targets in 2024, to shine over the middle of the field on Monday. Plus, it wouldn't surprise me if he amassed six receptions and 70 receiving yards for a second straight week.
DB Brian Branch
With Carlton Davis out, it's now even more important for Branch – Detroit's best defensive back – to be productive. As is already known by fans and pundits alike, Branch has the necessary skillset to shine at both safety and nickel corner.
And, the Alabama product has been ultra productive in his second season in the league. Through 14 games, he's compiled 96 total tackles, including seven for loss, along with 15 passes defensed, four interceptions and a forced fumble. Plus, he's earned an 80.4 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, the seventh-best grade among 165 qualified safeties.
Expect Branch and his secondary counterparts to have their hands full with 49ers wideout Jauan Jennings on Monday. Jennings is enjoying a breakout season, and has excelled whenever he's been lined up in the slot in 2024. In total, he's racked up 856 yards and six touchdowns, on 63 receptions, in his fifth NFL season.
Branch will play an important role in Detroit's attempt to limit Jennings’ productivity in this Week 17 contest.
EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad
Muhammad has been an unsung hero for the Lions this season. He's emerged onto the scene after starting off the year on the practice squad, and has helped fill the void at EDGE created by the season-ending injuries to Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport.
Muhammad, along with fellow EDGE Za’Darius Smith, will be key to producing a consistent pass-rush against San Francisco signal-caller Brock Purdy on Monday. If the 49ers are able to keep Purdy upright, it will certainly aid Shanahan's team in pulling off the Week 17 upset.
LB Jack Campbell
As the de facto quarterback of the Lions’ defense, Campbell will play a pivotal role Monday night. He'll be tasked with not only keeping an eye on Purdy all game long, but also with keeping tight end George Kittle and running back Isaac Guerendo in check.
It won't be the easiest assignment, especially when it comes to Campbell's matchup with Kittle. The two-time All-Pro is coming off an eight-catch, 106-yard effort against the Dolphins. However, if anyone is up for the task, it's the second-year linebacker, who is enjoying a solid campaign patrolling the middle of the Lions’ defense (116 total tackles and a 75.4 PFF overall grade).