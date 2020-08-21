Lions Training Camp: 6 Takeaways from Day 3

Day 3 of padded training camp practice for the Lions has come and gone, and some notable players have started or continued to stand out from the competition.

Without further ado, here are my six takeaways from Day 3.

1.) Jonah Jackson continues to take first-team reps at right guard

It's a definite sign that the rookie could emerge as the starter at the position come Week 1 of the regular season Sept. 13 against the Bears.

It's important to note, however, that Detroit head coach Matt Patricia utilized more than one player at right guard a season ago, even as Graham Glasgow continued to perform well.

Patricia would rotate in Kenny Wiggins for Glasgow, often drawing the ire of Lions fans that found the guard rotation unnecessary.

Sorry to inform you guys, but there's a good chance the guard rotation -- at least to some degree -- will be in place again in 2020.

2.) Linebacker Jason Cabinda could have a presence on offense this season

According to the Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett, the third-year pro took some reps at fullback on Thursday, and set up running backs Jonathan Williams and Ty Johnson on first-down runs.

His positional versatility, including being able to play on special teams, could help him make Detroit's 53-man roster, especially since he might not have a spot in the team's crowded linebackers room.

3.) Despite Jeff Okudah's presence, second-year pro Amani Oruwariye has a solid chance to be a starter come Week 1

The Penn State product in Oruwariye continues to take first-team reps, while Okudah, Detroit's 2020 first-round selection out of Ohio State (No. 3 overall), continues to practice mostly with the reserves.

It's telling of how highly the Lions think of Oruwariye.

Remember, his coverage grade was the third-highest of the 17 rookies that played at least 100 coverage snaps a season ago, according to Pro Football Focus.

So, Oruwariye has definitely proven enough to be getting reps with the starters.

However, as training camp progresses, the snap count could shift in favor of Okudah.

Simply, the Lions have more invested in the former Ohio State defensive back, and you know they will do everything in their power to get him ready for the 2020 campaign -- even taking first-team snaps away from arguably the more game-ready Oruwariye.

4.) Matthew Stafford continues to impress

Media in attendance at training camp this week have consistently highlighted how Stafford has been throwing his passes with zip and great accuracy, even on his downfield tosses.

He connected with a variety of receivers on Thursday, including tight end Jesse James and the team's No. 2 wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.

The pass to Jones was reportedly a beautifully thrown deep ball that went toward the right sideline.

Through the first few days of padded training camp practice, Stafford has shown that he really hasn't missed a beat, despite missing the final eight games of the 2019 campaign with a back ailment.

Stafford appears ready to go for his 12th season as an NFL passer.

5.) Jesse James shows sign of bouncing back from rough 2019

Speaking of James, he looked solid in one-on-one drills Thursday, according to The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner.

He made an impressive catch over safety Tracy Walker toward the sideline, as Walker was draped all over him in coverage.

The Lions will need a lot more production out of James in Year No. 2 of the four-year, $22.6 million deal he inked last offseason.

The 26-year-old tight end finished with just 16 catches for 142 yards and no scores a year ago.

6.) Safety Tracy Walker had a nice day in man coverage

It's far from easy for safeties to cover bigger-bodied, athletic tight ends in man coverage. But, Walker did just that Thursday, and did it well.

He went up against Detroit second-year tight end T.J. Hockenson in one-on-one drills, and had some great battles, according to Baumgardner.

Walker also stood his ground in a one-on-one battle with veteran slot receiver Danny Amendola.

He beat Amendola on his route, and delivered a pass-breakup that showcased Walker's ability to effectively stay with pass catchers that are smaller than him and perhaps more fleet of foot.

Walker should be in store for a big third year in the league in 2020.

