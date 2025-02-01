Aaron Glenn Almost Cursed During Recent Call With Dan Campbell
Aaron Glenn is settling in to his first opportunity as an NFL head coach.
Glenn departed his post as the Detroit Lions' defensive coordinator for the opportunity to lead the New York Jets, the team that drafted him 12th overall as a player in 1994 and for which he played eight seasons.
Glenn quipped that he made a comment to Campbell about handling all the other responsibilities that come with being a head coach during a recent call with his mentor during an appearance on Sirius XM's Movin' the Chains.
“The first thing I told Dan Campbell, I called him and almost cursed, I said, ‘Why didn’t you tell me about everything else that comes with it.’ I make a joke, I haven’t talked about Cover 2, Cover 1, I haven’t talked about a stretch play, any of that," Glenn said. "It’s everything else that comes with it. But I tell you what, I’m looking forward to every day that I can wake up and be the coach of this team. There’s not too many people that can say that, so I don’t take that for granted at all. I’m very appreciative, but I’m also ready to get to work and get this team to be a winning team.”
Glenn also noted that he views his former boss as one of the most authentic people in the league, and hopes that he can convey himself in a similar manner after taking over as the leader of the Jets.
The two had worked together dating back to their days in New Orleans under Sean Payton and have built a strong relationship. As a result, the authenticity element is one Glenn believes he can replicate now as the leader of his own team.
“Let me say this about Dan first and foremost. He is authentic as a man can be and you don’t get that a lot in this business. I’m just gonna say that," Glenn explained. "That’s probably one of the first things that I know that I will be to these players. I’m Aaron Glenn, and that’s all I could be is Aaron Glenn. And you’re gonna get Aaron Glenn every day. I’m a demanding person, but I’m not demeaning. I’m gonna do everything I can to help you improve in your craft every single day, and that’s gonna help us improve as a team.”