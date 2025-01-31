All Lions

Ben Johnson Reaching Out to Dennis Allen Further Angers Lions Fans

Ben Johnson reached out early to inquire about Dennis Allen.

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson answers questions during a introductory press conference
Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson answers questions during a introductory press conference / David Banks-Imagn Images
Former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson reached out to former New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen late in the 2024 season to inquire if the veteran coach would be willing to work with a first time NFL head coach.

"At some point as we got later in the season he reached out to me just to see if I would be interested," said Allen at his introductory media session, via Sports Illustrated. "I told him that I would be interested."

Lions fans were angered knowing Johnson had started potential early leg work on a future opportunity, even though he was still preparing with his current team for a Super Bowl push.

“I just feel like I had connections to Ben, although I didn’t really know him," said Allen. "I think him leaning on those guys in reference to me and me leaning on those guys in reference to him, we both felt like this was a really good fit.”

Allen expressed he wants the Bears' defense to be be aggressive and to play a tough brand of football on a weekly basis.

“We want to take the fight to the offense and not let the offense dictate the tempo to us. We’re going to be aggressive," said Allen. "We’re going to challenge everything. We’re going to play the game the right way. And we’re going to play a tough, physical brand of football.”

JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

