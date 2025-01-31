Ben Johnson Reaching Out to Dennis Allen Further Angers Lions Fans
Former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson reached out to former New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen late in the 2024 season to inquire if the veteran coach would be willing to work with a first time NFL head coach.
"At some point as we got later in the season he reached out to me just to see if I would be interested," said Allen at his introductory media session, via Sports Illustrated. "I told him that I would be interested."
Lions fans were angered knowing Johnson had started potential early leg work on a future opportunity, even though he was still preparing with his current team for a Super Bowl push.
“I just feel like I had connections to Ben, although I didn’t really know him," said Allen. "I think him leaning on those guys in reference to me and me leaning on those guys in reference to him, we both felt like this was a really good fit.”
Allen expressed he wants the Bears' defense to be be aggressive and to play a tough brand of football on a weekly basis.
“We want to take the fight to the offense and not let the offense dictate the tempo to us. We’re going to be aggressive," said Allen. "We’re going to challenge everything. We’re going to play the game the right way. And we’re going to play a tough, physical brand of football.”
