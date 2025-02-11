Former Lions DC Reportedly Took Control Back From Aaron Rodgers
New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and the organization reportedly set the parameters for veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, if he made the decision to return for his third season.
Detroit's former defensive coordinator wanted Rodgers to spend less time appearing on The Pat McAfee Show and to commit to participating in every aspect of training camp.
“I was told that when they had conversations with Aaron Rodgers about what the future would look like, if you’re going to be part of this team you’re going to attend all of training camp,” Russini said on the latest edition of the "Scoop City" podcast, via Sports Illustrated. “You’re not going to do Pat McAfee interviews anymore. ... They had a conversation with him of, 'If you were to stay here, here is how we would want it to be.' So this to me is Aaron Glenn getting control back.”
McAfee expressed during Monday's broadcast that he was told by those who were aware that Rodgers was currently out of the country and would be making another appearance, when his current vacation ends.
Glenn hires former Lions defensive backs coach
Former Lions cornerbacks coach Dre Bly is going to join Glenn and his Jets coaching staff.
Bly, who shared the news on social media, will re-join Glenn, who served as the Lions defensive coordinator from 2021-2024. Bly served as the Lions cornerbacks coach for the 2023 season, but was let go after one season on the job.
The talented defensive back played four seasons in Detroit and 11 years in the NFL.