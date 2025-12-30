4 Players Lions Need To Learn More About Against Bears

The Detroit Lions, after being eliminated from postseason contention in Week 17, won’t be fighting for a playoff spot in their season finale Sunday with the Chicago Bears.

Yet, the Week 18 tilt will still provide Dan Campbell’s squad with an invaluable opportunity: a chance to evaluate players who could factor into the organization’s future.

For a team likely headed toward major roster turnover this offseason, here are four Lions players who would stand to benefit from increased reps Sunday.

DT Tyleik Williams

Williams has experienced his fair share of growing pains in his debut NFL season.

After back-to-back rough outings against the Rams and the Steelers, the Ohio State product bounced back with a decent performance on Christmas Day against Minnesota. In the Week 17 contest, he compiled a pressure and a sack on 23 total defensive snaps. It marked his first career sack.

On the season, the 22-year-old defensive lineman has played in all 16 games, and has compiled 17 total tackles, three quarterback hits, three passes defensed and a 61.7 Pro Football Focus overall grade.

Williams should definitely be among the handful of players receiving an increased number of snaps in Week 18 against Chicago.

RB Sione Vaki

Vaki is another player the Lions need clarity on.

Detroit invested a 2024 fourth-round pick in Vaki because of his versatility, but his offensive role has been limited for much of the season.

With the outcome of Sunday’s game largely inconsequential, the Lions can afford to provide Vaki additional touches to evaluate his ability to take on NFL defenders.

Whether as a runner, receiver or gadget option, more live reps could help determine how he fits into Detroit’s backfield picture entering 2026.

CB Nick Whiteside

Whiteside, a Saginaw Valley State product, has been a member of Detroit’s “legion of whom” defensive backfield this season.

He logged zero snaps at cornerback in Week 17, but did get some time on special teams (eight total snaps).

The 25-year-old has suited up for eight games in 2025, recording five total tackles, three passes defensed and an estimated 83.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He’s logged just 51 total defensive snaps in 2025, an insufficient amount to draw a true PFF grade.

Whiteside would certainly benefit from some additional playing time in the Lions’ season finale against the Bears.

OL Miles Frazier

Frazier made his NFL debut against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14, logging 26 snaps at left guard. It was mostly a forgettable performance for the LSU product, who allowed three pressures on 15 pass-blocking snaps and earned the lowest PFF grade of all Lions players for the week (23.2).

He’s recorded just 17 total offensive snaps since, but could be in line for an additional number of reps Sunday in Chicago.

The Lions’ offensive line has not been nearly as efficient as it was a season ago, and subsequently could be significantly overhauled in the coming offseason. It’s why Frazier should have a solid opportunity to prove his worth in the Lions’ season finale with Ben Johnson’s squad.

More from Lions OnSI