Aaron Glenn Will Spend 'More Time' Working With Secondary

The Detroit Lions secondary will have their defensive coordinator spending more time in the room.

With the dismissal of defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant announced, Aaron Glenn expressed this week he felt it was his "responsibility" to take more time to allocate towards working with the Lions young secondary.

The communication amongst the group has been significantly hampered on the field, as safety Tracy Walker was lost for the season after suffering a torn Achilles.

Veteran DeShon Elliott also missed the game against the Dolphins, forcing the coaching staff to rely on inexperienced defensive backs.

“Well, the thing that I will do is me, (safeties coach Brian) Duker, (quality control coach Addison Lynch) Addy have sat down. We just talk about it or go-forward," said Glenn. "And there’s some things that listen -- this is how we need to do these so, the communication is not as expanded right now. And they’re in agreeance with that. And I do have to help them. I mean, Duker’s a really good coach. I’ve been with Duker since Cleveland, and I know he’s going to do a good job. Same with Addy, but I do think it’s my responsibility to spend more time in that room and be able to help.”

By the numbers

Ahead of the Lions Week 9 contest against the Packers, the defensive metrics continue to be quite staggering.

Here is a sample of the poor defensive metrics through the first seven games of the 2022 season: