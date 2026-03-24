Evaluating Detroit Lions 2026 Offensive Positional Spending

With over two weeks of free agency in the books, the Detroit Lions have been able to allocate funding to their liking.

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General manager Brad Holmes has shifted some money around and spent some, allowing the Lions' roster for the 2026 season to take shape. Holmes will have some big decisions on the horizon, predominately with extensions on the table for the class of 2023 draft picks including Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch, Jack Campbell and Sam LaPorta.

As a result, the Lions will likely be adding more money to their books for the 2027 season and beyond. However, the team still has some cash to spend for the impending season with just over $23 million in cap space available.

Here's a look at how the Lions have allocated their money on the offensive side of the ball, and where that spending stacks up at each position across the league. All financial values are courtesy of Over The Cap.

Total offense: $159,134,902 (8th in NFL)

Quarterbacks: $38,605,000 (10th in NFL)

Note: The financial value of Teddy Bridgewater's contract has not yet been filed on Over The Cap.

The Lions restructured Jared Goff's contract heading into this season, lowering his total cap hit to $37.6 million to create spending space. The veteran passer is entering the second year of a four-year extension signed prior to the 2024 season and is looking to have another strong year.

Notably, Over The Cap lists Malik Cunningham as a quarterback in their system, which elevates the Lions' spending at the position. Cunningham has been a wide receiver and falls below the team's top-51 cutoff, while Bridgewater's official contract numbers have not been revealed after his signing became official Monday.

Subtracting Cunningham's total from the spending at this position, and without Bridgewater's contract, the Lions would rank 11th in the league. However, it can be assumed that Bridgewater will have more in his contract than Cunningham, and as a result his total could put the Lions significantly further up the rankings.

Teams within the Lions' reach include the Chiefs (ninth, $39,733,888), Seahawks (eighth, $42,073,656) and Buccaneers (seventh, $43,215,000).

Running backs: $11,471,842 (17th in NFL)

The Lions took some money off their books with the trade of David Montgomery, and replaced him with Isiah Pacheco on a one-year contract. This trade gives the Lions a little under $5 million in dead money, but essentially frees up some spending power with Montgomery previously being under contract through 2027.

Detroit will be adding some significant money to this position as soon as next offseason, with Jahmyr Gibbs being extension-eligible starting this offseason. Detroit can pick up his fifth-year option and delay the urgency of negotiations, but with the rising market may be wise to get what could be a market-setting contract extension onto their books as soon as possible.

Outside of Gibbs and Pacheco, who will carry a cap hit of $1.81 million this year, Detroit has Sione Vaki heading into his third NFL season and a trio of young unproven backs in Jacob Saylors, Jabari Small and Kye Robichaux.

Wide receivers: $47,121,647 (3rd in NFL)

The Lions have two high-profile wide receivers on big contracts, as both Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams have inked high AAV extensions over the past few offseasons. St. Brown is entering his second season of a four-year deal with an AAV of $30 million, while Williams will play this year on his fifth-year option before beginning a three-year extension worth up to $80 million.

Elsewhere, the Lions don't have as much poured into the receiver position. Isaac TeSlaa will be operating on the second year of his rookie deal, while Greg Dortch recently joined the team on a one-year deal with a cap hit of $1,214,706.

Of the Lions' $47,121,647 at this position, they have $41,380,600 wrapped up in the cap hits of St. Brown and Williams. It should also be noted that as a receiver, Cunningham's $1,105,000 cap hit should be factored in here, but that amount wouldn't be enough to push the Lions any higher in the rankings.

Tight ends: $14,317,090 (14th in NFL)

Like the running back position, the Lions will likely be adding significant money at the tight end position next season. Detroit doesn't have the luxury of a fifth-year option with Sam LaPorta as a second-round pick, and as a result will feel the urgency of the final year of his rookie deal.

Backup tight end Brock Wright has a cap hit just under $5 million, which is the final year of his three-year extension signed when the Lions matched a restricted free agent deal he agreed to with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Lions also added Tyler Conklin this offseason on a one-year deal, and Conklin will carry a cap hit of $1,075,000 after a down year with the Los Angeles Chargers. If Conklin can regain the form he had with the New York Jets in years past, this deal could wind up being a steal.

Offensive line: $47,619,323 (20th in NFL)

A year ago, the Lions ranked seventh in spending on the offensive line. However, some seismic moves up front have dwindled the amount of money that the team has poured into the group, headlined by the releases of Graham Glasgow and Taylor Decker.

Detroit parting ways with Decker cleared its books of one of its biggest cap hits, even though Decker leaves behind a dead money total of $9.444 million for the upcoming season. They replaced him in the short term with the signing of Larry Borom to a one-year deal that comes with a cap hit of $5 million.

Penei Sewell still leads the way up front in terms of financials, as his cap hit of $28 million ranks fourth on the team behind Goff, St. Brown and defensive tackle Alim McNeill.

The Lions also added center Cade Mays on a three-year deal worth up to $25 million, and he will have a cap hit of $2,771,000 for the 2026 season. For a player who projects to be the starting center moving forward, this deal comes across as a steal for the Lions' front office in his first year with the team.