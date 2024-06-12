Colby Sorsdal Accepting Challenge of Playing Multiple Positions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal is looking to take a major step forward in his second season as a pro.
A fifth-round pick out of William & Mary in the 2023 NFL Draft, Sorsdal was very much viewed as a project headed into his rookie campaign. And, he certainly experienced his fair share of growing pains in his debut NFL season.
The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder proceeded to suit up for 16 games a season ago and mostly on special teams. But, he also logged snaps – 253 total – in five of those games on the offensive line. Specifically, the small-school product saw action at right guard, left guard and right tackle, with the majority of his snaps coming at right guard (123).
Headed into his second NFL season, Sorsdal has an understanding of what it takes to play every position on the line. It's an attribute that could help the big man get on the field more easily in 2024.
“(Lions offensive line coach) Hank (Fraley) talks all the time about knowing every position on the offensive line,” Sorsdal told reporters at Tuesday's OTA practice. “I think as an offensive lineman, you take pride in knowing every position, right? So, just kind of adding to your resume of being able to play everything and anything when the time comes is huge.
“You saw last year, too. Atlanta, I was playing tackle. That was my first NFL snaps, and then guard the rest of the year. Any way that helps the team.”
Sorsdal, who described himself as a “deer in headlights” as a rookie, was pressed into duty at right tackle in Week 3 of last season against the Atlanta Falcons. It was a 36-snap performance that saw him earn a 51.9 overall mark from Pro Football Focus, including a dismal pass-blocking grade of 43.7.
He then earned the first start of his career in Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders. In the contest, Graham Glasgow slid over to center in relief of an injured Frank Ragnow, opening up a spot for Sorsdal at right guard.
In Glasgow's place, the then first-year lineman played in all 86 of the team's offensive snaps, and allowed four total pressures (three hurries and a QB hit).
It was far from a sterling performance for the youngster, with him earning a PFF overall grade of just 48.9 for his efforts. However, just like the rest of his time on the offensive line in 2023, it was a valuable experience for Sorsdal.
Fast-forward to this spring, Sorsdal, now equipped with a greater sense of maturity, approaches each day of practice with much more of a professional mindset.
“That’s kind of a hard thing to pinpoint, but I’m out here knowing what it takes to win,” Sorsdal expressed. “Obviously, we made it so far last year, and (I realize) how much more it’s going to take this year to go where we want to go. So, I know what it looks like every day to come out here and be like, ‘Alright, let’s go. Let’s put our worker’s hat on and get to work.’”
Hank Fraley, Sorsdal's position coach in Detroit, has certainly taken notice of the second-year pro's progression this offseason.
“He’s taking the right steps,” Fraley said of Sorsdal. “He worked on some stuff we talked about in the offseason. We’re challenging him more. We’re going to move him around a little bit more, stuff like that, position flex, because he’s gifted enough to do it. He’s in a lot of good competition with those guys around him.”