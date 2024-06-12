Lions Post-Minicamp Defensive Depth Chart
The Detroit Lions' defense has a brand new look entering the 2024 season.
General manager Brad Holmes invested heavily in the defense this offseason, particularly the secondary with several new faces joining the mix. The hope is that the newcomers will help improve the team's performance against opposing passing games.
Through the team's offseason workouts, the defense appears to be in a good spot under coordinator Aaron Glenn.
Here's a look at how the Lions' starting defense could shake out at the conclusion of training camp.
Nose tackle
Starter: DJ Reader
Backup: Brodric Martin
There's concern that Reader may not be ready for the start of training camp, which could give Martin extra opportunities to showcase his development in a starting role. While Reader is sidelined, the Lions could get creative to utilize their depth.
Defensive tackle
Starter: Alim McNeill
Backup: Levi Onwuzurike
Reserves: Mekhi Wingo (Rookie), Kyle Peko, Chris Smith
McNeill appears primed for a big season, while Onwuzurike could also surprise. The Washington product has impressed throughout the spring, and staying healthy will be a big part of the role he's able to carve out.
Wingo has shown some versatility to potentially slide out to the defensive end, which would make him an asset within the defense. Time will tell how the rotation shakes out, but Detroit appears to have some solid depth at its disposal in this area.
Defensive end
Starters: Aidan Hutchinson, Marcus Davenport
Backups: Josh Paschal, James Houston
Reserves: John Cominsky, Mathieu Betts, Mitchell Agude, Isaac Ukwu (UDFA), Nate Lynn (UDFA)
If Hutchinson can take another step forward with his production, he could become one of the league's elite defensive ends. He has already shown he's capable of disrupting opposing passers at a high level.
Health will be a big factor at this position. Davenport has yet to play a full season, and Paschal and Houston have also been bothered by injuries during their careers. When healthy, Houston could be a major game-changer from a rush perspective.
The depth will also be interesting to follow, as some talented players could be the victim of a roster crunch. Cominsky has shown to be productive throughout his two years in Detroit, while Betts offers interesting ability as a former top defender in the CFL.
MIKE Linebacker
Starter: Jack Campbell
Backup: Derrick Barnes
If last year offered any lesson at this position, its that Barnes should not be counted out. Campbell appears ready to take a jump in his second NFL season, but the Purdue product will continue to compete with him as the duo looks to provide stability at the second level of the defense.
WILL Linebacker
Starter: Alex Anzalone
Backup: Malcolm Rodriguez
Reserves: Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Ben Niemann, DaRon Gilbert (UDFA)
Anzalone thrived in an off-ball role and has back-to-back 100-tackle seasons to his credit. Rodriguez, meanwhile, is looking to recapture his big role from two seasons ago after taking a back seat last season.
Reeves-Maybin was an All-Pro on special teams and brought added value in a pinch, while Niemann was signed Monday and offers special teams experience as well.
Cornerbacks
Starters: Carlton Davis, Terrion Arnold (Rookie)
Backups: Emmanuel Moseley, Ennis Rakestraw (Rookie)
Reserves: Khalil Dorsey, Kindle Vildor, Steven Gilmore, Craig James, Morice Norris (UDFA)
Davis has the ability to be a legitimate shutdown corner for the Lions' defense, and Arnold seems to have the necessary mentality to play right away. The Lions never got a strong look at Moseley last year and he could wind up being a wild card in the competition once he fully recovers.
Rakestraw was limited throughout spring workouts while recovering from a winter surgery but could also be a factor. Dorsey, Vildor and Gilmore may end up competing for one of the final spots on the roster.
Nickel
Starter: Brian Branch
Backup: Amik Robertson
Either of these players could wind up playing in different roles for the Lions' defense, but Branch was the team's nickel cornerback and played a huge role in the defense as a rookie last season. His versatility would allow him to play anywhere in the secondary, but upgrades at corner could allow him to remain at nickel.
Robertson also has inside and outside cornerback versatility and will find his way onto the field in some capacity. Despite being undersized for the position, he plays with an edge and should contribute to the defense in 2024.
Safety
Starters: Kerby Joseph, Ifeatu Melifonwu
Backups: Brandon Joseph, C.J. Moore
Reserves: Chelen Garnes (UDFA), Loren Strickland (UDFA)
The safety position got deeper as the team brought back C.J. Moore, and Brandon Joseph has impressed in increased reps while Kerby Joseph recovers from offseason surgery. Melifonwu, meanwhile, enters the season on a wave of momentum after a strong finish to last season.