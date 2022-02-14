Ex-Lions Running Back Adrian Peterson Arrested

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson reportedly had a domestic dispute aboard a flight that was headed to Houston.

Former Detroit Lions running back Adrian Peterson was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday morning.

Airport officials have expressed the free agent running back was detained due to alleged domestic violence.

Early Sunday morning, the Los Angeles Airport Police responded to a call regarding possible domestic violence on board a flight that was heading to Houston.

A police statement indicated the issue that needed to be addressed was "a verbal and physical altercation between a male suspect and a female victim."

According to ESPN, "Peterson, 36, was booked at the Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division. He was given a $50,000 bail and released Sunday afternoon on bond. A representative for Peterson and his wife, Ashley, said in a statement that the two "had a verbal argument" on the flight. Peterson grabbed her wedding ring and scratched her finger, a source close to the Petersons said, and the plane then returned to the gate."

Currently, it is believed that Ashley Peterson will not take things further and is unlikely to press charges.

The Petersons' representative said in a statement, "This is a private misunderstanding between husband and wife and we anticipate it will all be resolved shortly."

Peterson has a court date to address this matter later this year on June 16.

