Ahmed Hassanein Q&A: Early Adjustments, Earning Hutchinson's Respect
Detroit Lions sixth-round pick Ahmed Hassanein has exciting potential, and is adjusting to life in the NFL after being drafted out of Boise State.
Hassanein caught up with Lions OnSI after practice Friday to discuss his early development, impressions of Aidan Hutchinson and much more.
You had a solid showing and got some pressure on the quarterback today. How did you feel out there?
Ahmed Hassanein: "I loved it, I loved it. I just love the opportunity to be out there. I'm having fun, you know? I'm enjoying my time, I'm doing my job. I'm picking up the playbook, I'm learning a lot. There's some stuff I never knew, learning about the defense. (Defensive line) coach Kacy (Rodgers) does an amazing job explaining the whole defense, which is what I needed to be a football player. It's not just see ball get ball all the time. This is the NFL, this is the highest level you can ever play at. So, when I understand what my other D-end does and what my D-tackle does, I add off of that and I also do my thing. We're all learning each other's position and learning that the back end can help with the front end, and how what coverage we're in will help us. It's a whole other different level. When I got here, I was like, 'Wow, that makes sense now.' So, it's kind of unlocking the things that I never knew."
You've had a lot of information to process from the draft to rookie minicamp to now. What has helped you adapt to life in the NFL?
Hassanein: "Just learning from the veterans. Learning from coach Kacy, (defensive assistant) coach Caleb (Collins), (senior defensive assistant/outside linebackers) coach (David Corrao) DC. I'm just learning a lot. Learning how to drop in coverage, learning what the offense is trying to do, learning different calls. Having different stuff, different looks, 'Is it three-by-one? Two-by-two?' All that's different stuff. Like, what the offense is trying to do, what the identity of the offense is, what's our identity as a defense. Learning all that, it's a whole other level that I can unlock and I can go to. I'm so hungry to learn, I want to get to that level. I'm gonna do whatever I can to get to that level. Coach Kacey has been amazing with me because he explains each position. He's like, 'Okay, Ahmed, what are we doing here? What's this guy doing?' And sometimes I mess it up. Don't get me wrong, I'm learning. The only way to learn is to make mistakes. I'm the type of guy when I make mistakes, I get so angry at myself, because I know I'm so much better than that and I don't want to let my coaches down. So, I literally talked to Corey, and was like, 'I had one mental error today, I had two mental errors today.' He's like, 'That's part of the process and part of learning. Go out there and just have fun.' At the end of the day, the more complicated you make the game, it's gonna be complicated. Be physical at the point of attack, see ball and get ball, but also understand where the ball is and understand what you're doing. I'm having fun, I'm enjoying my time and I'm so grateful to be here."
Aidan Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport looked solid out there today. What's it like working with them?
Hassanein: "I'm so excited. They're such competitors, you know? And I'm so humbled for that because I just look at these guys and I'm like, 'Man, I can't wait to get to that level.' You know what I'm saying? I can't wait to play with that guy, to look at Hutch on the other side, or look at 92 on the other side and be like, 'Let's go get it,' and just fire up the defense. Today was the first day that I told them. I was yelling and started going. I just want to earn their respect first, you know what I'm saying? I want to earn their respect, just earn everything. Earn everything that is given to me, nothing in life is given, everything has to be earned. I want to earn their respect and earn the opportunity to play with them."
Where do you want to grow from now until the next series of OTAs next week and into training camp?
Hassanein: "Just keep studying the playbook, keep learning, keep developing, getting stronger in the weight room and getting even stronger. Working on my techniques, my fundamentals, my get offs because I can really do something here. I truly believe that. I can compete with anybody, and I just can't wait to unlock that next level with my mental game. That's the only thing that I need, and the only thing to develop with this is repetition and consistency. So, if I am consistent at what I do, and I rep what I do and I understand what I'm doing, then I'm gonna play fast and make plays."