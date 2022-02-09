Aidan Hutchinson on NFL Combine: 'Cant Wait to Light That Thing Up'

Aidan Hutchinson will participate in all the testing at the NFL scouting combine.

The NFL announced the complete list of those who will be invited to this year's scouting combine.

In all, 324 draft prospects will participate in mental and physical evaluations along with the all important measurements and on-field drills.

Former Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has been invited and will be a full participant next month.

"I'm gonna do everything at the combine. ... I'm not scared of anything and I can't wait to light that thing up," Hutchinson said on The Pat Mcafee Show.

Standing at 6-foot-5 and 270-pounds, the talented defensive lineman has been mocked to Detroit in several of the early NFL mock drafts following the Senior Bowl.

He recorded 14 sacks and an ability to use his power to pressure the quarterback all throughout his senior campaign with the Wolverines.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes is hoping there are prospects who will end up being difference makers when the organization hands in their card to reveal who the selection will be at No. 2.

“I hope it’s a difference maker if it’s two," Holmes told reporters at the end of the Lions 3-13-1 season. "But we’re still going through that process now. Again, like I was saying, we’ll kind of talk about that later on down in the process and hopefully we get some more clarity starting as early as when we do the Senior Bowl. But I do think it is a good Draft, though. It is a good Draft at pretty much all positions, really. I think that we’ll be in a good spot.”

