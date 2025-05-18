Aidan Hutchinson Expected to Have 'Prolific' Sack Production
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is now participating in organized team activities and working his way back from a devastating leg injury.
In a recent CBS Sports listing of five key NFL players set to storm back from injury during the 2025 season, the former No. 2 overall pick is expected to return to form.
"The former first-round draft pick went from solid and scrappy to downright spectacular between 2022-2023, but a serious leg injury cost him the Detroit Lions' final 12 games of 2024, robbing a favored Super Bowl contender of its top defender," writes Cody Benjamin. "Deemed "supernatural" for his current rehab of the injury, the 24-year-old Pro Bowler still doesn't have an elite running mate off the edge. Yet his technically sound play style should enable him to slip right back into prolific sack production in Motor City."
When Detroit marched into Dallas last season, the talented defensive end was on a torrid pace pressuring and sacking opposing quarterback.
Through four-and-a-half games, Hutchinson ended up leading the league in sacks (7.5) and pressures (45).
Unfortunately, Hutchinson broke his tibia and fibula at AT&T Stadium against the NFC East squad.
After rehabbing, the 24-year-old is now showcasing to the coaching staff his tenacity and perseverance during offseason workouts.
“I'm sitting here just imagining what this guy went through, what he worked on to get back in case they made it to the end last year and didn't,” new defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers expressed to repoters. "Then to see where he is right now is just -- this guy, he's a trooper.”