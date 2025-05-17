Hank Fraley Explains Decision to Remain With Lions in 2025
When Hank Fraley took an in-person interview with the Seattle Seahawks for their offensive coordinator vacancy, the possibility of the Detroit Lions needing a new offensive line coach became very real.
The architecht of one of the NFL's best offensive lines, Fraley has become a commodity along with many other members of the staff thanks to Detroit's winning ways over the past three years. In just this offseason, the Lions lost both their offensive and defensive coordinator along with a select group of assistants.
However, Fraley ultimately elected to remain in Detroit with an added title of run game coordinator for the 2025 season. For reasons both football and beyond, the Motor City continues to be home for what will be his eighth season with the team.
Along with the culture the Lions have assembled under fifth-year coach Dan Campbell, Fraley felt the pull of staying home as he prepares to send a third child to college. Living the nomadic lifestyle of a coach, Fraley and his family have lived many places. In 2025, it will continue to be Detroit.
“You guys get to walk in this building almost every day, and I do. There’s a lot of things, there’s a lot of outside football too. I’ve got four kids, got a third one about to go to college this year so that’s three college bills. And then we still have two younger ones," Fraley said. "So family is a big part of it, but really the room. Coach Campbell’s a big part of it. Family, we’ve been here going on eight years. So that’s, for me personally, my kids before here the longest they’ve ever lived is four years. So Michigan, I would say, is home for them even though they’ll go anywhere, they’ve lived all over the country. But home right now is, for my wife and I, here in Michigan.”
Fraley took the long flight out to Seattle as an opportunity to learn. He soaked up the knowledge and experience that comes with interviewing for a coordinator position. In meeting with head coach Mike Macdonald, he feels as though he learned plenty that will help him improve as the Lions' offensive line coach.
He's also open-minded about the possibility of entertaining an opportunity as such again in the future, but believes Detroit is the best place for him in 2025.
“It was a good honor for somebody to call, to reach out. I thought it was a great experience, we had a great meeting," Fraley explained. "I’m very glad, though, that I’m back here because this is where I wanted to be with my family. We’ve got stuff special here, we’ve got a special room. Mike (Macdonald) was great out there, it was a great little learning experience. If it ever arose or came about again, it’d be another way to — I’ve already taken that step, what can I do better or what can I not do better? (Detroit) was definitely where I wanted to be, here, right now.”
As for the added responsibility of run-game coordinator, Fraley isn't certain what new tasks will come with that this early in the offseason program. However, having led the offensive line room for so long, he knows he will always remain in charge of what comes with that working alongside assistant Steve Oliver.