Boise State Shares 'Real Story' of Ahmed Hassanein
The story of new Detroit Lions defensive end Ahmed Hassanein is one of family, faith and football passion.
In a newly released video on social media by Boise State Football, the journey of Detroit's sixth-round draft pick is detailed and includes the words "Fighter, Combatant, Warrior" written in Arabic.
Hassanein's brother, Cory Besch, shares why he worked to bring the talented defensive end back to the United States, after spending part of his childhood in Egypt.
“I didn’t advise he go to Boise State to become an NFL football player. I didn’t bring him here from Egypt to go to the NFL,” Besch explained during the video, becoming quite emotional. “I just wanted to help him get better, get out of that situation. The man he’s become and the impact he has on others is going to change the world.”
Throughout the video, Hassanein is shown leading the Boise State Broncos football team with passionate speeches and endearing moments.
Hassanein was also highlighted as being a football player that endeared himself to his teammates and a brother who was developing strong bonds with those that have always supported him.
“I just hope everyone gets to see his heart. He’s got a great accent, he’s got a lot of funny stories and he’s a great football player but he’s an even better person,” Besch expressed, "Every single person who comes in contact will know and he’ll be remembered by the two things his high school coach always said: what you stand for as a man and how you treat others and I know he does both of those with flying colors.”