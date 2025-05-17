All Lions

Boise State Shares 'Real Story' of Ahmed Hassanein

Recently released video details journey of Detroit Lions sixth-round draft pick.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Ahmed Hassanein (61) speaks after practice during rookie mini camp at Performance Center
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Ahmed Hassanein (61) speaks after practice during rookie mini camp at Performance Center / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The story of new Detroit Lions defensive end Ahmed Hassanein is one of family, faith and football passion.

In a newly released video on social media by Boise State Football, the journey of Detroit's sixth-round draft pick is detailed and includes the words "Fighter, Combatant, Warrior" written in Arabic.

Hassanein's brother, Cory Besch, shares why he worked to bring the talented defensive end back to the United States, after spending part of his childhood in Egypt.

“I didn’t advise he go to Boise State to become an NFL football player. I didn’t bring him here from Egypt to go to the NFL,” Besch explained during the video, becoming quite emotional. “I just wanted to help him get better, get out of that situation. The man he’s become and the impact he has on others is going to change the world.”

Throughout the video, Hassanein is shown leading the Boise State Broncos football team with passionate speeches and endearing moments.

Hassanein was also highlighted as being a football player that endeared himself to his teammates and a brother who was developing strong bonds with those that have always supported him.

“I just hope everyone gets to see his heart. He’s got a great accent, he’s got a lot of funny stories and he’s a great football player but he’s an even better person,” Besch expressed, "Every single person who comes in contact will know and he’ll be remembered by the two things his high school coach always said: what you stand for as a man and how you treat others and I know he does both of those with flying colors.”

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News