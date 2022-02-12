Skip to main content

Schematically, Aidan Hutchinson Not Yet Familiar with Lions' Defense

Aidan Hutchinson is confident in the Detroit Lions' coaching staff, based on the reviews he has heard and from watching the season finale against the Packers.

The Detroit Lions are in search of a defensive lineman who can consistently pressure the quarterback. 

Speaking with SB Nation, former Michigan Wolverines EDGE Aidan Hutchinson expressed that among his rookie goals is to come in and "dominate" by using the skills he amassed over his collegiate career. 

“I just think I have a rare combination between speed and power that not many guys coming out of the draft produce,” Hutchinson said. “A lot of people are one-trick ponies that can only do one thing. I believe I’ll be very versatile, in the fact that I can use speed, I can use power, I can use a mixture of both.”

It was pointed out in the nearly 10-minute interview that he played more with his hand in the ground when Don Brown was the defensive coordinator. 

Hutchinson acknowledged that Mike Macdonald, Michigan's defensive coordinator in 2021, allowed him more freedom to stand up in his defensive scheme. 

When asked about his familiarity with Detroit's current defensive scheme, Hutchinson acknowledged he is not all that familiar with Detroit's system just yet. 

Recommended Lions Articles

stafford5

Twitter Reacts: Detroit Rams T-Shirt Embarrassing, Even For Lions Fans

As if the Detroit Lions organization hasn't been ridiculed enough.

16 hours ago
barnes5

Andrew Whitworth Recalls Powerful Interaction with Lions Derrick Barnes

Veteran Andrew Whitworth mentions the interaction he had with Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes at the NFL Honors ceremony Thursday evening.

19 hours ago
capers5

Dom Capers Leaving Detroit Lions to Join Denver Broncos

Read more on why Dom Capers is leaving Detroit and is heading to work with the Denver Broncos.

21 hours ago

"I don't know a whole lot schematically about what they do, but I do know that, you know, the guys are pretty bought in," Hutchinson said. "I watched their last game against the Packers."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

hutchinson5
News

Schematically, Aidan Hutchinson Not Yet Familiar with Lions' Defense

3 minutes ago
stafford5
News

Twitter Reacts: Detroit Rams T-Shirt Embarrassing, Even For Lions Fans

16 hours ago
barnes5
OnePride+

Andrew Whitworth Recalls Powerful Interaction with Lions Derrick Barnes

19 hours ago
capers5
News

Dom Capers Leaving Detroit Lions to Join Denver Broncos

21 hours ago
watson5
News

Is North Dakota State's Christian Watson Next Deebo Samuel?

23 hours ago
beckham5
News

5 Free Agents from Rams-Bengals Lions Should Target

Feb 11, 2022
jacobs5
News

NFC North Report: Vikings Will Hire Ed Donatell to Lead Defense

Feb 10, 2022
hockenson5
News

Lions Writer Suggests Bold Rebuilding Plan: Trading TE T.J. Hockenson

Feb 10, 2022