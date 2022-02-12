Schematically, Aidan Hutchinson Not Yet Familiar with Lions' Defense

Aidan Hutchinson is confident in the Detroit Lions' coaching staff, based on the reviews he has heard and from watching the season finale against the Packers.

The Detroit Lions are in search of a defensive lineman who can consistently pressure the quarterback.

Speaking with SB Nation, former Michigan Wolverines EDGE Aidan Hutchinson expressed that among his rookie goals is to come in and "dominate" by using the skills he amassed over his collegiate career.

“I just think I have a rare combination between speed and power that not many guys coming out of the draft produce,” Hutchinson said. “A lot of people are one-trick ponies that can only do one thing. I believe I’ll be very versatile, in the fact that I can use speed, I can use power, I can use a mixture of both.”

It was pointed out in the nearly 10-minute interview that he played more with his hand in the ground when Don Brown was the defensive coordinator.

Hutchinson acknowledged that Mike Macdonald, Michigan's defensive coordinator in 2021, allowed him more freedom to stand up in his defensive scheme.

When asked about his familiarity with Detroit's current defensive scheme, Hutchinson acknowledged he is not all that familiar with Detroit's system just yet.

"I don't know a whole lot schematically about what they do, but I do know that, you know, the guys are pretty bought in," Hutchinson said. "I watched their last game against the Packers."

