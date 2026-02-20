5 Free Agent Offensive Tackles Lions Could Target in 2026 Offseason

The word is out, the Detroit Lions could be in the market for help on the offensive line.

According to NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah, the Lions are doing their due dilligence on the class of tackles set to be free agents when the new league year begins. This could be due to the uncertain future surrounding Taylor Decker, the team's long-time left tackle who is mulling retirement.

The Lions could also elect to add an offensive tackle through the draft, but general manager Brad Holmes will likely evaluate the market to add a veteran to work opposite of All-Pro Penei Sewell.

Here are five free agent offensive tackles the Lions could target in 2026 when the offseason commences. All market contract projections are courtesy of Spotrac.

Rasheed Walker

Current AAV projection: $20,286,180.

Walker is a name familiar to Lions fans, as he has spent the past four seasons suiting up for the rival Green Bay Packers. A seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Walker has started 48 of his 52 career games and has been a mainstay protecting Jordan Love.

The Penn State product is viewed as one of the best tackles available on the market, and as a result would be a big financial swing from Holmes and company. He did take his lumps at time in pass protection, allowing five sacks this past season, but has largely been reliable throughout his four years with the Packers.

Jermaine Eluemunor

Current AAV projection: $8,666,544.

A journeyman who has had stints on four different teams over nine years, Eluemunor is a player who could help the Lions in the mold similar to how Kevin Zeitler did during the 2024 season. He has a wealth of experience and can be productive for the Lions right away.

Eluemunor allowed four scks in 2024, and graded out much better as a pass protector than a run blocker by Pro Football Focus. Age would be somewhat of a concern with Eluemunor, as he is 31, but durability hasn't been much of an issue for him throughout his career. With a relatively low market projection, the Lions could even pair Eluemunor with a young tackle if Decker decides to hang up his cleats.

Vederian Lowe

Current AAV projection: $1,498,915.

Lowe is an intriguing option, as he was not a full-time starter for the Patriots in 2025. However, he got the opportunity to make starts in place of Will Campbell when the rookie went down, and could be looking for an opportunity to compete for a starting job.

Detroit could be the ideal opportunity for a player like this, especially if they draft a young tackle. By taking a low-risk option like Lowe and pairing him with young competition, the Lions could get the most out of either option. He has started 25 of his 46 appearances and will likely be looking to find a place where he can compete for a spot in 2026.

Braden Smith

Current AAV projection: $13,534,302.

Smith has some versatility at both the guard and tackle positions, and was most recently the Indianapolis Colts' starting right tackle. He has played all eight of his NFL seasons for the Colts, and would be another tenured veteran option for the Lions to plug in opposite of Sewell.

In 13 games last season, all starts, Smith allowed just one sack and 26 total pressures according to PFF. Last season was the lowest he's graded out as a run-blocker, but he's just two seasons removed from a 90.1 run-blocking grade. He could be an ideal veteran presence.

Larry Borom

Current AAV projection: $2,429,200.

Borom rounds out this list as another veteran looking to prove that they have staying power in the NFL. After playing four seasons with the Chicago Bears, Borom spent last year with the Dolphins and had modest production in 16 games with 11 starts.

It would be a prove-it opportunity for Borom, who needs to show that he's capable of handling a long-term starting role after being a swing tackle to begin his career. He has plenty of potential, and a landing spot like Detroit could allow him to maximize it as he looks to carve out a stable role.