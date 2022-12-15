Aidan Hutchinson Not Spotted at Lions Practice Thursday

Six players did not practice Thursday ahead of the Lions game against the Jets.

The Detroit Lions have been a relatively healthy football team as they approach the final stretch of games in the 2022 NFL season.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson indicated having a healthier receiving corps should challenge opposing defenses more, as teams cannot simply focus on limiting only one wideout.

"Each game plan, you never know exactly where the ball is going to go, but you try to get guys to do what they do best," said Johnson. "And if the defense gives it to us, we'll take it. Certainly, I do think it makes us more dangerous that they can't key on just one specific skill guy right now."

More: Aaron Glenn Looking to 'Beat the Hell' Out of Jets

After participating in a walkthrough Wednesday, the team returned to the practice field Thursday for a more intense practice, ahead of their clash with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

On Wednesday, both guard Kayode Awosika and linebacker Derrick Barnes were listed as non-participants and six Lions were listed as limited.

Those not spotted at the portion of practice open to the media Thursday included Awosika, Barnes, Aidan Hutchinson, Jason Cabinda, Michael Brockers and Mike Hughes.

It was also announced Thursday the team had signed cornerback Khalil Dorsey to it's practice squad.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER