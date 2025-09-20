‘First of Many This Year’: Aidan Hutchinson Felt Support After Sack
The Detroit Lions’ Week 2 victory over the Chicago Bears at Ford Field represented more than just a divisional win.
For Aidan Hutchinson, it marked the beginning of a long-awaited return to form.
Nearly a year removed from a devastating leg injury that cut his 2024 season short, the Lions’ star EDGE rusher finally delivered the type of game-changing play that has become synonymous with his young NFL career.
Early in the fourth quarter, Hutchinson beat his blocker and wrapped up Bears second-year quarterback Caleb Williams for his first sack since Week 6 of last season.
As the Ford Field crowd erupted, Hutchinson spread his arms wide and blew a kiss to the home faithful, a moment that felt like a page-turner for both him and the Lions’ defense.
“That first one, it was special just to get it and to feel the support,” Hutchinson told reporters Thursday. “It was almost like flipping a page.
“Fans were really, really awesome. Just the overwhelming support has been amazing, but I believe that’s just the first of many this year.”
The play wasn’t just symbolic; it was a statement.
Detroit’s defense, which had been steady through the first half of its Week 2 contest with Chicago, came alive in the final two quarters. The Lions secured all four of their sacks and totaled 12 of their 16 pressures during that stretch, with Hutchinson leading the way.
For a player who racked up 7.5 sacks in just five games a year ago, the performance was a clear sign of the fact he’s re-found his groove.
“It’s really a pass-rusher’s dream right there,” Hutchinson said of facing the Bears’ late-game passing situations. “It was a lot of fun and hoping to continue to build on it.”
Next up for Hutchinson and the Lions is a Monday Night Football showdown with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. In the last meeting between the two teams (Week 7 of the 2023 season), the Ravens proved to be far superior, defeating Dan Campbell’s squad, 38-6, at M&T Bank Stadium.
At the time of the matchup, Detroit was just beginning to establish its winning culture under Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes. Fast-forward to today, and the Lions are now viewed as one of the NFC’s very best teams.
With that comes increased pressure, but Hutchinson more than welcomes the heightened expectations.
“I think we’ve established ourselves as one of those teams,” he said. “And with that comes the standard of physicality every single week, knowing you’re going to get most people’s best shot.”
For Detroit, seeing its defensive cornerstone return to form is as important as any early-season win.
If Hutchinson builds upon his Week 2 performance, the Pro Bowler could be in store for the All-Pro-caliber campaign he was on pace for before his season-ending injury last year.