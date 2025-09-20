Dolphins EDGE Could Be Ideal Lions Trade Deadline Target
The Detroit Lions currently have limited options available when it comes to the defensive end position.
Aidan Hutchinson is a mainstay who has emerged as one of the top young players at the position in the entire league. However, with Marcus Davenport's health in question after being observed in the Lions' locker room wearing a sling, the depth could be tested in the coming weeks.
Last year, the Lions responded to what was a rash of injuries by adding depth to their pass-rush at the trade deadline with a deal for Za'Darius Smith. The veteran was serviceable but ultimately not retained and wound up signing with the Philadelphia Eagles.
This year, with Davenport's long-term prognosis still up in the are and an overall short list of options on the active roster, the Lions could once again be in the market for EDGE help when the deadline rolls around in November.
Detroit is in a beneficial position at this stage of the offseason, as the team is among the top of the league when it comes to available cap space for this season. According to OverTheCap, the Lions are currently second in the league in effective cap space at just over $31 million.
As a result, the Lions would be able to add a pricey short-term option if general manager Brad Holmes so desires.
One potential option to keep an eye on is Miami Dolphins EDGE Jaelan Phillips. In the final year of his rookie contract, playing on the fifth-year option, Phillips could be among the top target if he remains healthy and the Dolphins continue to struggle.
After their 31-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, the Dolphins fell to 0-3 on the young season. The team could be looking to make moves in exchange for draft capital at this stage.
In a recent article for ESPN, analyst Dan Graziano listed Phillips as well as teammate Tyreek Hill as potential trade targets who could be coveted at the deadline.
"He has had trouble staying healthy, but he's healthy right now, and a prorated portion of his $13.251 million salary wouldn't be too onerous in a league in which everyone's always looking for edge rushers," Graziano wrote. "Phillips had 15.5 sacks over his first two seasons in the NFL before injuries limited him to 12 games over the next two years."
Phillips would be an intriguing fit with the Lions. In his first three seasons, Phillips totaled 22 sacks. However, over the last two seasons he had played just 12 total games due to injuries.
Through three games this season, Phillips does not have a sack amongst his nine combined tackles. Still, he has shown the athleticism and power that made him a strong pass-rusher early in his career. He could be an ideal option for the Lions to add depth, and his contract would be relatively easily absorbed on a pro-rated basis.
Under Holmes, the Lions have been selective on who they acquire both in trades and free agency. Holmes has prioritized players who fit the organization from a schematic and cultural standpoint, which has been key to the team's ascent to the top of the NFC North.
There are multiple factors that could impact Detroit's ultimate pursuit of EDGE help. For starters, the team likes Davenport and as a result would be less inclined to add if his injury doesn't turn into a long-term ailment.
Additionally, Josh Paschal could provide a spark in his eventual return from the Non-Football Injury list. However, Paschal is not as big of a threat in the pass-rush game.
Because of the injury history and the fact that it would be essentially a one-year rental with Phillips playing on his fifth-year option this year, the Lions likely wouldn't have to surrender high-level draft capital despite the coveted nature of his position.
Detroit could potentially make a deal for Phillips by sacrificing a day three pick, or perhaps a package of both of their sixth-round picks.
While Phillips wouldn't bring the same impact as the Packers are getting from Micah Parsons, he can be a running mate for Hutchinson and provide the Lions with another option off the edge.
There are plenty of factors that will influence a decision such as this that play out over the next several weeks. However, the Lions would have a great opportunity to add a rental player at the deadline.