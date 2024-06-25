Aidan Hutchinson to Participate in Area 313 Celebrity Golf Scramble
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson will make his debut Tuesday afternoon at the Area 313 Celebrity Golf Scramble.
Detroit's talented pass-rusher will join Calvin Johnson, Chris Webber and Tom Izzo, who are also committed to participate in the popular event. The event takes place early in the week of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
Others slated to participate include WWE Superstar The Miz, who participated in 2023, and Cavs shooting guard Sam Merrill.
PGA Tour professionals scheduled to compete include Rickie Fowler, Min Woo Lee, Tom Kim, Matt Kuchar and Will Zalatoris.
The scramble, which is free to attend and begins at 5 p.m., is one of many events open to the public during the Rocket Mortgage Classic’s Detroit Community Days. Parking is complimentary on the campus of Detroit Mercy. (4001 W McNichols Rd., Detroit, MI 48221)
The fun event has six four-player teams competing against each other in a three-hole golf exhibition match over holes 14 through 16.
PGA Tour players will captain each team and are paired with celebrity athletes, entertainers, players from The John Shippen National Invitational and corporate partners.
Prior to the event, the First Tee Greater Detroit Youth Clinic will provide elementary and middle-school students an opportunity to learn golf skills from tour professionals.
The sixth-annual Rocket Mortgage Classic is set to take place June 25-30, 2024. Last year, Fowler found his form in time to win the event for the first time in his career.