Aidan Hutchinson: 'We're on the Road to Recovery'
The Detroit Lions played their first game of the 2024 NFL season without Aidan Hutchinson.
After witnessing the Lions defeat the Vikings, the former No. 2 pick took to social media to post an update and to thank teammates, fans and those sending support videos in the past seven days.
Hutchinson expressed, "What's up y'all? We are one week out from surgery. The first days were a little. rough, but now we are on the road to recovery and just attacking each day. And I want to thank all the kids who made me the videos. I want to thank all my teammates, all the fans, all the support all over social media. It's been amazing and I'm doing great. Just pushing through. Got to see the Lions win today. It's a big win. So happy for them. And we're going to keep pushing. And just keep taking this thing day by day."
Detroit Lions Overcome Disastrous Fumble, Defeat Minnesota Vikings, 31-29
During the NFC North matchup, the talented pass rusher was at home recovering and even shared a family photograph online.
Since the surgery, several reports have surfaced indicating everything has gone well, giving some hope the 24-year-old could make a return, if the Lions advance to the Super Bowl.
"There actually is a real chance Aidan Hutchinson returns this season provided the Lions make the Super Bowl," NFL Network reported earlier this week. "There is no ligament damage in his injury, no nerve damage."
Detroit signed defensive end Isaiah Thomas this week off of the Bengals practice squad, but he was inactive for the Week 7 contest.