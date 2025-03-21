All Lions

Mock Draft Roundup: Alabama Offensive Guard Becomes Trendy Lions Target

Lions strengthen offensive line in ninth mock draft roundup for 2025 draft.

Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker (OL03) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 2, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker (OL03) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
It's time for the ninth Detroit Lions OnSI mock draft roundup for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Over the last week, the Lions have increasingly targeted help along the offensive line and at wide receiver at No. 28 overall.

Let’s take a look now at who the draft analysts have Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting in the first round.

Linebacker Jihaad Campbell, Alabama 

Campbell is currently being drafted by the following: 

Detroit Free Press (Dave Birkett) 

EDGE Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M 

Stewart is presently being drafted by the following: 

CBS Sports (Josh Edwards)

As Edwards writes, “Shemar Stewart has incredible athletic potential for a human being of his size, but the production has just not been there to this point in his career. He goes to Detroit where he does not have to be the team's most productive pass rusher immediately since it already has Aidan Hutchinson.”

EDGE Mike Green, Marshall

Green is currently being projected by the following: 

FOX Sports (Rob Rang)

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State 

Egbuka is currently being selected by the following: 

The 33rd Team (Marcus Mosher) 

Wide receiver Luther Burden III, Missouri

Burden is presently being mocked by the following: 

CBS Sports (Chris Trapasso)

Offensive lineman Donovan Jackson, Ohio State

Jackson is currently being mocked by the following: 

Pro Football Network (Reese Decker)

EDGE James Pearce Jr., Tennessee

Pearce is presently being drafted by the following: 

ESPN (Mel Kiper Jr.), FOX Sports (Joel Klatt)

Offensive lineman Kelvin Banks, Texas 

Banks is presently being mocked by the following: 

Yahoo! Sports (Charles McDonald)

EDGE Mykel Williams, Georgia 

Williams is presently being mocked by the following: 

NFL.com (Daniel Jeremiah)

Defensive tackle Derrick Harmon, Oregon

Harmon is currently being selected by the following: 

Pro Football Network (Mock Draft Simulator)

Cornerback Shavon Revel, East Carolina

Revel is presently being mocked by the following: 

Pro Football Network (Marco Enriquez), Draft Wire (Curt Popejoy)

As Enriquez writes, “The Detroit Lions’ front seven is one of the best in the league when healthy, but the secondary still needs work, even though it took a step forward last season. Carlton Davis III’s departure to the Patriots only magnifies that need.

Shavon Revel Jr. is dropping this far due to his recovery from a torn ACL last season. While he may be slow to start the season, once fully healthy, Revel should acclimate quickly. He has elite agility and reaction speed in coverage, and his ball skills and athleticism make him an exciting addition to the Lions’ young secondary.”

Offensive guard Tyler Booker, Alabama

Booker is currently being drafted by the following: 

NFL.com (Mike Band), The 33rd Team (Kyle Crabbs), On SI (John Maakaron)

As Band pens, “Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes have made it clear that dominating in the trenches is the Lions' guiding principle, and they reinforce that by drafting Booker. A naturally powerful guard who excelled on Alabama's left side, Booker will slide to right guard to fill Kevin Zeitler's vacancy -- keeping Detroit's O-line among the league's elite. His blend of size, strength and technique aligns with Campbell's gritty, physical brand of football.”

EDGE Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

Scourton is presently being mocked by the following: 

The Draft Network (Ryan Fowler), Pro Football Focus (John Kosko)

As Fowler expresses, “As previously mentioned with Shemar Stewart up top, Nic Scourton was asked to be a run-stopping edge this fall, not a pin-your-ears-back-and-pursue type of pass rusher. If you want to see that, go back to his Purdue tape where he amassed eight sacks in 2023, double the amount he had in College Station this fall. Teams love to see production, sure, but scheme fit and projectability also matter, and his 265-pound frame inside Dan Campbell's defense could be a match made in heaven. He and Aidan Hutchinson would be a nightmare to counter for a long time in the NFC North.”

Defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, Michigan

Grant is presently being selected by the following: 

CBS Sports (Kyle Stackpole), Pro Football Network (Jacob Infante)

As Infante pens, “Injuries hurt the Detroit Lions’ defense down the stretch, making depth a clear priority this offseason. Their defensive line, in particular, struggled in key games.

Kenneth Grant is a powerful defensive tackle who can eat up double teams and control the line of scrimmage. His combination of size, athleticism, and leverage makes him a disruptive force, and his testing numbers should back up his top-20 potential.”

Defensive tackle Tyleik Williams, Ohio State 

Williams is currently being drafted by the following:

WalterFootball (Charlie Campbell)

Offensive lineman Grey Zabel, North Dakota State

Zabel is currently being projected by the following: 

Tankathon

EDGE Jack Sawyer, Ohio State

Sawyer is currently being picked by the following: 

WalterFootball

