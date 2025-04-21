Breer: Why NFL Teams Could Call Lions About WR Jameson Williams
The Detroit Lions are facing a decision regarding the future of wide receiver Jameson Williams.
After a breakout third season in which Williams surpassed 1,000 receiving yards, the Lions are now tasked with deciding on his long-term future with the team. Detroit can gain an extra year of team control through his fifth-year option, but then will have to determine whether or not to sign him to a long-term extension.
With the value of wide receivers ever increasing and Amon-Ra St. Brown already on a hefty deal, it's uncertain whether the Lions will elect to retain Williams past his rookie contract. If not, then general manager Brad Holmes and the front office could look into trading him for assets.
In a recent Sports Illustrated draft-centered takeaways piece, the deadline for fifth-year option coming up on May 1st could result in a couple of deals being made.
"A scenario or two could play out like this: A team is wavering on exercising a fifth-year option on a player since the fifth-year option is fully guaranteed at signing," NFL Insider Albert Breer explained. "But the team also knows that the player will be more valuable with two years left on his deal than one. So rather than deciding on the option, the team trades the player to give that team the right to exercise the option and have two years of control over the player."
If Williams has another big season, he would likely command an extension near the top of the receiver market. Currently, Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase leads the league in average annual value with a contract that pays him $40.250 million.
With the Lions' uncertainty regarding the fifth-year option, Breer believes that could be an indicator of the team not willing to offer him the hefty extension. As a result, trading him as opposed to letting him walk in free agency could be more beneficial for the team.
"If you’re on the fence on exercising the option, then you’re less likely to give the guy a blockbuster extension," Breer writes. "So, you have to consider moving him, simply because being willing to consider exercising it means he’ll likely have value to someone else."
Holmes indicated the Lions were likely going to still exercise Williams' fifth-year option. The talented wideout emerged as the team's second-best wideout in 2024 and recorded his first 1,000-yard receiving season.
"It definitely makes you wonder if, say, the uncertain future of guys such as Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams or Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux could elicit phone calls in the coming days."