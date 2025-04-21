Chirco: Lions Trade Up in Latest 2025 Mock Draft
NFL Draft week is finally here. The entire league will gather in Green Bay, Wisc., starting on Thursday, for the 2025 rendition of the three-day draft.
The Detroit Lions presently hold seven total selections, including the No. 28 overall pick in the first round. They could very well look to trade up or down from that first pick, too.
In this mock draft scenario, Brad Holmes & Co. facilitate a trade-up, striking a draft-day deal with the San Francisco 49ers. In this projected trade, Detroit deals the No. 28 overall and the No. 60 overall picks to the 49ers in exchange for two selections: picks No. 11 and No. 75.
Here is my final 2025 Lions 7-round mock draft.
Round 1, pick 11 (acquired from the 49ers) - Jalon Walker, EDGE, Georgia
The Lions trade up to get a premier pass-rushing mate for Pro Bowler Aidan Hutchinson.
Walker is an explosive, instinctual defender who has the ability to be an impact run defender and pass-rusher at the next level. Checking in at roughly 6-foot-2, 245 pounds, he appears to have all the necessary intangibles to be a Pro Bowl EDGE rusher.
He recorded 6.5 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss, and won the Butkus Award as the nation's top linebacker in his final season with the Bulldogs. He also earned an 83.6 pass-rush grade from Pro Football Focus.
To me, Walker would be a home-run selection for the Lions.
Round 3, pick 75 (acquired from the 49ers) - Tate Ratledge, OL, Georgia
The Lions double up on Georgia picks with this selection here.
Ratledge, standing in at a staggering 6-foot-6, 308 pounds, could join Detroit's O-line room today and start immediately at right guard in place of the departed Kevin Zeitler.
The Bulldogs product is equipped with the necessary athleticism, physicality and temperament to eventually thrive at the next level, especially in the run game.
The two-time first-team All-SEC selection would be a welcomed addition along the interior of the Lions’ offensive line.
Round 3, pick 102 - Tory Horton, WR, Colorado State
Horton, checking in at roughly 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, possesses the necessary skillset to be a productive receiver at the next level. He could slide right into the Lions’ receivers room today and compete for No. 3 WR reps with veteran Tim Patrick.
Horton amassed 26 catches for 353 yards and a touchdown, and earned an 81.4 PFF receiving grade in his final campaign at Colorado State.
Round 4, pick 130 — Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech
Peebles, checking in at 6-foot-and-a-half and 282 pounds, has seen his stock since putting together a productive showing at the Senior Bowl.
Peebles, who played his first four collegiate seasons at Duke, produced 31 total tackles, including 6.5 for loss, three sacks and three passes defensed in 2024 with the Hokies. Additionally, he earned first-team All-ACC recognition for his efforts.
He'd be a solid depth piece for Detroit as Alim McNeill continues to recover from the torn ACL he suffered late last season.
Round 6, pick 196 — Malachi Moore, S, Alabama
Moore, who played with Lions defensive backs Terrion Arnold and Brian Branch at Alabama, would be a more-than-worthwhile pick here.
The 6-foot, 201-pounder made quite the name for himself during his five seasons with the Crimson Tide. In 64 games, he totaled 214 tackles, including 15.5 for loss, 31 passes defensed, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
Also, he was a first-team All-SEC selection in his final season in Tuscaloosa, earning an 84.9 overall grade and an 89.4 coverage mark from PFF. He also received a 75.5 PFF run-defense grade.
If Moore slips this far, the Lions better run to the podium to select the Alabama product.
Round 7, pick 228 — Jason Marshall, CB, Florida
The 6-foot, 194-pound Marshall is a highly athletic defensive back equipped with the ability to find the ball and break up passes at a proficient rate.
Yet, he still needs some further development before he can become a reliable contributor at the NFL level.
In his final season at Florida, he posted a PFF overall mark of 71.2, including a 72.1 coverage grade.
Round 7, pick 244 — Myles Hinton, OT, Michigan
The Lions close out their 2025 draft with the selection of Hinton.
In his final season with the Wolverines, he posted a PFF overall mark of 69.4, including a run-blocking grade of 66.4.