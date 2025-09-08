Alex Anzalone: Those Questioning Coordinators Not 'Highly Intelligent'
The Detroit Lions are certainly not panicking after one bad performance.
But, the question marks regarding both new coordinators are starting to grow. Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard is being criticized for having his two defensive backs drop back into coverage.
Offensive coordinator John Morton did not call a great game and the play of the offensive line was stunningly subpar.
Prior to the start of the 2025 season, many fans and pundits were wondering how much of a drop off there would be in the play of the team, especially due to the fact Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn both departed in the same offseason.
Both coaches were highly respected and brought with them a unique ability to relate to players and to call great games.
As a result, pundits have predicted the Lions would regress in 2025, and some have even predicted Dan Campbell's squad would not even make the playoffs this season.
Speaking to reporters after the game, linebacker Alex Anzalone was certainly a little surprised there were questions already from the outside about the coordinators.
Anzalone looked surprised at the question, stating, "After Week 1?"
He added, "Well the fans are not -- whoever is saying that is not highly intelligent. They started off hot. There first 15 plays were good scheme plays. We weathered the storm defensively. Obviously, we gave up that first long drive. But at the same time, you have to take the good. Learn from the mistakes that happened. This isn't a situation where anyone is panicking or whatnot. We're on the road, we got our ass beat and we have to move on."
Amon-Ra St. Brown happy for teammate
Following the game, Amon-Ra St. Brown reacted to Jameson Williams' new contract extension.
“It means a lot, man. I'm happy for him. He deserves it, man. He's worked his ass off for a while now. For him to get that, I know how much it means to him," St. Brown said, via WILX News 10. "I know how much it means to our team, to his teammates, to us. He's a guy that we need, that we're going to rely on a lot this season and moving forward.
"Just to have him for the next three, four years, whatever it is, it's huge. Being able to keep your key players is big, just to keep that continuity, that chemistry. I'm really excited for him and happy for everyone.”