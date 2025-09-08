All Lions

Fact or Fiction: Aidan Hutchinson May Need to Take Hometown Discount

Should Lions invest that much money in a defensive end?

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) looks on from the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) looks on from the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
In this story:

In examining what the contract extension of Jameson Williams means for the Detroit Lions and for the player, it really highlights how securing a contract extension early can benefit both parties.

Should Aidan Hutchinson really be paid at least $48 million annually for the next handful of seasons?

Williams, the former first-round pick, could have waited and tested the market. It is reasonable to expect that if he meets expectations this season and in 2026, he could have commanded much more than the near $28 million he will earn, starting in the 2027 season.

Prior to the Packers game, it was reported the former Michigan Wolverines defender would not be signing a new contract extension.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, "The #Lions and star edge Aidan Hutchinson are not expected to agree to terms on a new deal prior to the season, sources say. The negotiations have been professional and amicable, and Detroit has done deals during the season in the past. But not yet for Hutch."

When Micah Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers, it came with a long-term contract extension worth $47 million per season.

Against the Packers, Hutchinson was fighting double teams and a heavy amount of attention directed his way. It appeared on film he was not as fast as he has previously shown, but certainly worthy of being compensated at the same rate as his peers.

Unfortunately, the rest of the defensive line was not able to make a dent in terms of pass-rush.

According to TruMedia, the Lions only recorded two pressures in the season-opener. Packers quarterback Jordan Love had an ample time all afternoon to survey Kelvin Sheppard's defense and find open targets.

If Hutchinson breaks the bank and becomes the highest-paid, non-quarterback in the league, it could have a negative impact on the rest of the team.

Would general manager Brad Holmes be forced to part ways with Jack Campbell, Jahmyr Gibbs or Sam LaPorta?

In the present, the team has not been willing to invest more than $10 million annually in a player that plays opposite of him.

If that pattern continues, it does not currently feel the defensive line can reach the level it needs to, in order to compete to win a Super Bowl.

Hutchinson taking less than market value could provide the funds needed down the road, should Holmes and the front office want to make a swing, to actually acquire a proven edge rusher or difference-maker that can make a difference in the playoffs.

The Lions and players have negotiated deals during the season before, so it may behoove the team to wait a little longer before putting pen to paper on a massive Hutchinson extension.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News