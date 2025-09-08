Fact or Fiction: Aidan Hutchinson May Need to Take Hometown Discount
In examining what the contract extension of Jameson Williams means for the Detroit Lions and for the player, it really highlights how securing a contract extension early can benefit both parties.
Should Aidan Hutchinson really be paid at least $48 million annually for the next handful of seasons?
Williams, the former first-round pick, could have waited and tested the market. It is reasonable to expect that if he meets expectations this season and in 2026, he could have commanded much more than the near $28 million he will earn, starting in the 2027 season.
Prior to the Packers game, it was reported the former Michigan Wolverines defender would not be signing a new contract extension.
According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, "The #Lions and star edge Aidan Hutchinson are not expected to agree to terms on a new deal prior to the season, sources say. The negotiations have been professional and amicable, and Detroit has done deals during the season in the past. But not yet for Hutch."
When Micah Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers, it came with a long-term contract extension worth $47 million per season.
Against the Packers, Hutchinson was fighting double teams and a heavy amount of attention directed his way. It appeared on film he was not as fast as he has previously shown, but certainly worthy of being compensated at the same rate as his peers.
Unfortunately, the rest of the defensive line was not able to make a dent in terms of pass-rush.
According to TruMedia, the Lions only recorded two pressures in the season-opener. Packers quarterback Jordan Love had an ample time all afternoon to survey Kelvin Sheppard's defense and find open targets.
If Hutchinson breaks the bank and becomes the highest-paid, non-quarterback in the league, it could have a negative impact on the rest of the team.
Would general manager Brad Holmes be forced to part ways with Jack Campbell, Jahmyr Gibbs or Sam LaPorta?
In the present, the team has not been willing to invest more than $10 million annually in a player that plays opposite of him.
If that pattern continues, it does not currently feel the defensive line can reach the level it needs to, in order to compete to win a Super Bowl.
Hutchinson taking less than market value could provide the funds needed down the road, should Holmes and the front office want to make a swing, to actually acquire a proven edge rusher or difference-maker that can make a difference in the playoffs.
The Lions and players have negotiated deals during the season before, so it may behoove the team to wait a little longer before putting pen to paper on a massive Hutchinson extension.