Alim McNeill Among 'Strongest' Members of Detroit Lions Roster

The Detroit Lions not only need their rookie class to play well, they are also counting on the development of several players entering their second season in the NFL.

Among them is defensive lineman Alim McNeill, who has taken a more professional approach to ensure he is successful in 2022.

Whether it is consulting with veteran Michael Brockers or making sure he is hydrated and managing his diet, the 22-year-old has seen the benefits of dedicating himself to becoming the best football player he can be.

"Buttercup. He’s a stud," head coach Dan Campbell shared with reporters. "This guy, he’s been here since day one. Since day one, day one. Shoot man, he’s arguably the strongest pound-for-pound player that we have. We’re got some strong guys in this team, but he’s definitely up there and works his rear off. So, I’m bubbling about him and then some."

© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Along with Levi Onwuzurike and Charles Harris, the Lions have the potential to mix and match several pieces along the defensive line.

"We really feel like Mac’s got more versatility than maybe what we thought may have appeared when we drafted him. We really liked the player, but I know last year once we got him here, we were like, ‘Man, this guy has got really good feet and moves well.'"

Over the course of the next couple of seasons, the Lions will be looking to develop a core of players they can count on to perform and embody what the new culture will represent.

McNeill has a very strong opportunity to be a core player for the next several seasons, especially if he builds upon the elite skills he currently possesses.

"Just watching his transformation through the year and watching him grow, it’s been good. I think some of the things that we are doing defensively, a little bit more of this attack, we’re going serve him well because he’s got a quick first step. He’s got real good feet and he is powerful," Campbell said. "And so, when you’re built the way he is and has kind of the tools that he has, he could be somewhat problematic for an offensive line. He is progressing well and he’s another one of those guys, we look at him and he’s one of those guys that’s the core of our team.”