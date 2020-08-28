SI.com
Amendola and Patricia Explain Why Robert Prince is Best Receivers Coach in NFL

John Maakaron

Veteran wide receivers coach Robert Prince is a highly respected member of the Detroit Lions coaching staff.

"I mean, I love him. I love the way he coaches," head coach Matt Patricia said Friday during a video conference. "I love his energy. He's super smart, very intelligent, understands the offense. He's been in a lot of different schemes. He's great with the players. I think he really develops players. He makes his players better, which in a coach is what you want."

"He's one of the best wide receiver coaches in the league. He's super smart offensively," Patricia commented further. "He handles a lot of things for us in the passing game. And like I said, he really coaches his players hard and he gets them better. So it's been great." 

Prince joined the Lions organization back in 2014 as the team's wide receivers coach. 

Since his arrival, Prince has aided Detroit to produce at least one 1000-yard receiver in each of his first six seasons. 

After previous stops with the St. Louis Rams, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins, Danny Amendola originally signed with Detroit back in 2019.

The 34-year-old had success in his first season with the Lions.

In fact, he was just 11 yards shy of a career-high in receiving yards.

In 2019, Amendola recorded 62 receptions for 678 yards and one touchdown in 15 games.

The veteran wide receiver also expressed praise for a coach he believes is one of the best coaches he has ever played for. 

"One of the best coaches I've ever had. Brings the juice every single day, gets guys in the right mentality day in and day out -- meetings, practice games and an amazing coach to play for. I love him to death. Really, really happy to be playing for him," Amendola said.

During an indoor tracking drill conducted Friday at Detroit's practice facility, it was observed that Prince himself could suit up and perform based on his level of fitness and energy. 

"No question. Best in shape fifty-five year-old I've ever met in my life," Amendola said. "We work out together -- usually every other day in the weight room -- and he's incredible."

Prince is the longest-tenured coach on the team, having been in Detroit the last six seasons. 

