Lions Snap Counts Against Rams Confirm Drastic RB Workload Shift

The Detroit Lions were unable to earn a win in a big matchup with the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. Though they started fast, the Lions couldn't hold off a furious rally and ultimately lost to the Rams, 41-34, Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

Here is a breakdown of the Lions’ snap distribution, with analysis on what this could mean for the team moving forward.

Quarterbacks

Jared Goff — (64) 100%

Goff was very good in the first half, tossing three touchdown passes before the break. However, the offense was largely stuck in neutral for most of the second half before a late rally. Consistency will be key for the group as they look to salvage their playoff hopes.

Running backs

Jahmyr Gibbs — (52) 81%

David Montgomery — (18) 28%

Sione Vaki — 20 special teams snaps (59%)

Jacob Saylors — 19 special teams snaps (56%)

Sunday's game was the latest example of the Lions' shift from a two-back system to Montgomery being a compliment for Gibbs. The veteran did reach the end zone for the second consecutive week, but played 28 percent of snaps which was his lowest percentage of the season.

Wide receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown — (61) 95%

Jameson Williams — (58) 91%

Isaac TeSlaa – (40) 62%

Kalif Raymond — (11) 17% — Four special teams snaps (12%)

Tom Kennedy — Eight special teams snaps (24%)

TeSlaa outrepped Raymond in the veteran's return to action, as the latter played just 11 offensive snaps. Still, most of the targets were distributed between the top two as they finished with a combined 20 catches on Sunday.

Tight ends

Shane Zylstra — (37) 58% — 19 special teams snaps (59%)

Anthony Firkser — (22) 34% — Seven special teams snaps (21%)

Giovanni Ricci — (12) 19% — 14 special teams snaps (41%)

With all the injuries at this position, Zylstra was thrust right into a prominent role in his return from injured reserve and first game of the season. Ricci got a decent workload in his first game as a Lion, while Firkser was featured moderately.

Offensive line

Tate Ratledge — (64) 100% — Seven special teams snaps (21%)

Graham Glasgow — (64) 100% — Five special teams snap (15%)

Penei Sewell — (64) 100% — Two special teams snaps (6%)

Taylor Decker — (64) 100%

Trystan Colon — (51) 80% — Seven special teams snaps (21%)

Miles Frazier — (13) 20% — Seven special teams (21%)

Dan Skipper — (9) 14% — Seven special teams snaps (21%)

Michael Niese — Seven special teams snaps (21%)

The Lions rotated between Colon and Frazier with Kayode Awosika missing a second straight game. Elsewhere, the other four starters each remained in the game for its entire duration. Skipper was used as an extra lineman for nine snaps.

Defensive line

Aidan Hutchinson — (57) 79%

Alim McNeill — (56) 78% — Seven special teams snaps (21%)

Marcus Davenport — (56) 78% — Seven special teams snaps (21%)

DJ Reader — (40) 56%

Al-Quadin Muhammad — (33) 46% — Seven special teams snaps (21%)

Roy Lopez — (20) 28% — Seven special teams snaps (21%)

Tyleik Williams — (19) 26%

Tyrus Wheat — (12) 17% — 21 special teams snaps (62%)

Muhammad was featured rotationally and was out-repped by Davenport after recording three sacks last week against the Cowboys. Other than that, little changed in this rotation as McNeill continues to pace the interior linemen, while Reader and Lopez have a pretty consistent split and Williams continues to factor into the equation.

Linebackers

Jack Campbell — (72) 100% — Seven special teams snaps (21%)

Alex Anzalone — (68) 94%

Derrick Barnes — (50) 69% — Three special teams snaps (9%)

Trevor Nowaske — (5) 7% — 27 special teams snaps (79%)

Malcolm Rodriguez — (4) 6% — 27 special teams snaps (79%)

Grant Stuard — 27 special teams snaps (79%)

Campbell continues to be an every down player, while Anzalone missed just four snaps. The Lions set aside some snaps for Nowaske and Rodriguez, with most coming at the expense of Barnes.

Cornerbacks

Rock Ya-Sin — (64) 89% — 10 special teams snaps (29%)

D.J. Reed — (52) 72%

Amik Robertson — (44) 61%

Khalil Dorsey — (1) 1% — 20 special teams snaps (59%)

The Lions elected not to play recently returned cornerback Arthur Maulet, instead dedicating their snaps amidst these four. Reed has been in a rut over the last two weeks, while Robertson's status is in question for next week after suffering a hand injury.

Safeties

Avonte Maddox — (72) 100% — Seven special teams snaps (21%)

Erick Hallett — (55) 76%

Daniel Thomas — (12) 17% — 27 special teams snaps (79%)

Jalen Mills — Three special teams snaps (9%)

Detroit elected to roll with Hallett as a starter in his elevation from the practice squad, while newly acquired Mills played exclusively on special teams. Without Brian Branch for the rest of the year and Kerby Joseph's status uncertain, Detroit could lean on Hallett, Mills and practice squad addition Damontae Kazee to get through the final three weeks.

Specialists

Jake Bates — 14 special teams snaps (41%)

Jack Fox — 10 special teams snaps (29%)

Hogan Hatten — 10 special teams snaps (29%)

More from Lions OnSI: