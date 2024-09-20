Amik Robertson Looked Up to Deion Sanders
Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson had just completed participating in a television gameshow segment when this writer noticed he was wearing a shirt with a Sports Illustrated photo of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.
The current Colorado Buffaloes head coach amassed 53 career interceptions, eight Pro Bowls, nine All-Pro selections and 22 career touchdowns in 14 NFL seasons.
Robertson explained to Lions On SI after practice Thursday, “He’s a playmaker. Not only a lockdown corner, but he’s also a ball guy. Playmaker. We all liked Deion growing up.”
Growing up in Thibodaux, Louisiana, the talented defensive back played collegiate football at Lousiana Tech.
“I watched Deion all the time. That’s why I liked the 21 jersey. Coming out in college, I wanted No. 1, but my head coach gave me number 21," said Robertson. "I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna keep it,’ because of Deion and Patrick Peterson.”
Aaron Glenn on QB Spy: Watch Film and See What Happens to Teams
The 26-year-old noticed just how much of a presence Sanders was on the field, regularly locking down one whole side of the field.
But it was the "primetime" persona that caught the attention of many, including Robertson.
“That’s what it’s about. There’s a lot of guys that were shutdown corners like Darelle Revis, but Deion was a guy that shutdown and he was basically primetime," said Robertson. "He was a playmaker. He was an exciting player to watch. He was a ticket seller because everyone was very excited to watch him, because you never knew what he was gonna do.
"So when you’ve got a guy like that on the defensive side of the ball that’s a playmaker, explosive, why wouldn’t you want to look up to someone like that?”
Robertson left college prior to his senior season and was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He has recorded two interceptions in each of the past two seasons.
“When I was in college, I was a ball guy, came out with 14 picks," Robertson said. "I tried to be that guy that made those splashy plays. As of now, man, in my career I’ve made some plays, but I try to be consistent like he was and have a good feel for the game and put myself in a position to make plays and make those explosive, great plays how he made them.”
Robertson signed a two-year, $9.25 million contract with the Lions this past offseason.
When asked about his first two game, Robertson expressed, “I think I did okay. And I’m gonna say okay because I haven’t really got my hands on the ball. I’ve got to continue doing my job, man, and whenever the plays come to me, just make those plays.”