What Are Lions Plans With Veteran Safety Added to Practice Squad?

The Detroit Lions have reportedly made a decision regarding how to address safety Brian Branch being lost for the remainder of the 2025 NFL season.

According to multiple reports, the Lions are adding veteran safety Damontae Kazee to the practice squad.

Branch, a former second-round pick, suffered a torn Achilles in a home victory against the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport indicates the plan is for Kazee to be elevated quickly, after he acclimates to Kelvin Sheppard's defensive scheme.

The 32-year-old was a fifth-round pick of the Atlanta Falcons. He also had previous stints with the Cowboys, Steelers and most recently with the Browns.

Kazee appeared in 38 games with 14 starts for the Steelers during his three-year run (2022-2024).

His primary role was as a backup to starter Minkah Fitzpatrick.

A preseason injury and a suspension of three games for violating the league's NFL's substance abuse limited him to nine games in 2022.

In 2023, his best season in Pittsburgh, Kazee recorded 61 tackles, three passes defended and two interceptions. He played nearly 775 defensive snaps.

Kerby Joseph's status for the game against the Los Angeles Rams remains unclear. He has missed the last seven NFL games with a lingering knee injury. It is expected he will continue to attempt to return in 2025, with the hopes of returning against Sean McVay's squad.

The team will return to the practice field on Wednesday to begin their preparations for a tough Week 15 road matchup.

Thomas Harper was also unable to finish the game against the Cowboys after suffering a concussion. Detroit also features Erick Hallet and Loren Strickland on the practice squad.

Converting pressures into sacks

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard was asked prior to the game against the Cowboys how the team could convert more pressures into sacks.

“Like I said, just finishing. It’s a lot of too close, almost happening still in November going into now December where that absolutely won’t be tolerated. Being close isn’t good enough," said Sheppard. "You have to make that play, and that’s coverage and rush, they marry each other. There’s no dominant defensive secondary in this League without a good pass rush, there’s no good pass rush without some type of coverage happening on the backend.

So, the guys understand that and we have to find a way to mesh and gel those at the highest level this week against one of the top, if not the top, offense in the NFL right now.”

The message resonated, as the team recorded five sacks against Dak Prescott.

More from Detroit Lions OnSI