Amon-Ra St. Brown: Ben Johnson Is Just Making Moves
The Chicago Bears have been one of the most active teams in acquiring new players ahead of the 2025 NFL season.
Led by new head coach Ben Johnson, who was formerly the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, the Bears have made a large effort to improve their overall roster after finishing 5-12 last year.
The main area that the Bears have targeted for improvements is the offensive line. Already this offseason, the Bears acquired guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney in trades and signed center Drew Dalman as a free agent.
Additionally, the Bears are set to sign former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo and former Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Overall, the Bears have attempted to improve their performance in the trenches on both sides of the ball.
On the St. Brown Podcast, Detroit Lions star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown sounded bewildered discussing all the Bears' big moves.
"I feel like the Bears have unlimited f***ing money," St. Brown explained. "This s**t is crazy. They're just signing new s**t for like $40 to 50 million. Joe Thuney, boom. Jonah Jackson, bang. Drew Dalman, bang. Dayo Odeyingbo, another crazy amount of money. Grady Jarrett, bang. They're just breaking everybody off. They have unlimited money. What the f**k is this? Ben is just making moves left and right."
Adding the offensive line help is important for Chicago, as quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked 68 times in his first NFL season. By improving the offensive line, Johnson is hoping to get the most out of his young passer.
The Lions, meanwhile, have acquired two players during the NFL's legal negotiation window. Cornerback D.J. Reed is set to sign to a three-year, $48 million contract while defensive tackle Roy Lopez has agreed to a one-year, $4.65 million deal.
Craig Reynolds expected to return
According to the Free Press, it is expected running back Craig Reynolds will return to Lions in 2025.
As Dave Birkett explained, "The Lions did not tender an RFA contract to RB Craig Reynolds, but Reynolds is expected to sign a one-year deal to stay in Detroit, similar to what Myles Adams did. Reynolds is good insurance at the RB position, played in all 17 games on special teams last year, too."