All Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown: Ben Johnson Is Just Making Moves

Amon-Ra St. Brown appears slightly concerned Bears were loading up in free agency.

John Maakaron

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) catches a pass late in the fourth quarter against Commanders
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) catches a pass late in the fourth quarter against Commanders / Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chicago Bears have been one of the most active teams in acquiring new players ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

Led by new head coach Ben Johnson, who was formerly the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, the Bears have made a large effort to improve their overall roster after finishing 5-12 last year.

The main area that the Bears have targeted for improvements is the offensive line. Already this offseason, the Bears acquired guards Jonah Jackson and Joe Thuney in trades and signed center Drew Dalman as a free agent.

Additionally, the Bears are set to sign former Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo and former Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett. Overall, the Bears have attempted to improve their performance in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

On the St. Brown Podcast, Detroit Lions star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown sounded bewildered discussing all the Bears' big moves.

"I feel like the Bears have unlimited f***ing money," St. Brown explained. "This s**t is crazy. They're just signing new s**t for like $40 to 50 million. Joe Thuney, boom. Jonah Jackson, bang. Drew Dalman, bang. Dayo Odeyingbo, another crazy amount of money. Grady Jarrett, bang. They're just breaking everybody off. They have unlimited money. What the f**k is this? Ben is just making moves left and right."

Adding the offensive line help is important for Chicago, as quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked 68 times in his first NFL season. By improving the offensive line, Johnson is hoping to get the most out of his young passer.

The Lions, meanwhile, have acquired two players during the NFL's legal negotiation window. Cornerback D.J. Reed is set to sign to a three-year, $48 million contract while defensive tackle Roy Lopez has agreed to a one-year, $4.65 million deal.

Craig Reynolds expected to return

According to the Free Press, it is expected running back Craig Reynolds will return to Lions in 2025.

As Dave Birkett explained, "The Lions did not tender an RFA contract to RB Craig Reynolds, but Reynolds is expected to sign a one-year deal to stay in Detroit, similar to what Myles Adams did. Reynolds is good insurance at the RB position, played in all 17 games on special teams last year, too."

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News