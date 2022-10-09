Amon-Ra St. Brown Expected to Play Against Patriots

After missing the Detroit Lions Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is expected to return Sunday and play against the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network.

St. Brown suffered an ankle sprain in the Lions 28-24 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

After missing practice Wednesday and Thursday this week, Detroit's talented wideout practiced Friday. He was officially listed as questionable on the team's final injury report prior to traveling to New England to face a team also coming off of a close loss to the Green Bay Packers.

“Any time you can get a player like (St. Brown) back, it helps from production but also just what he brings. He’s a spark plug, he’s a leader, he’s a hardhat guy," head coach Dan Campbell said. “He’s going to bring his lunch pail and go to work, so just to have him in any capacity would be very helpful.”

Detroit has been forced to shuffle their lineup at wide receiver in his absence, as Tom Kennedy and Maurice Alexander have now been signed to the active roster, since DJ Chark and Quintez Cephus have also been battling injures.

Cephus was placed on injured reserve after suffering a foot injury against the Seahawks. The third-year wideout had two receptions for 15 yards prior to his exit.

The team continues to have confidence in Kennedy, as he continues to prove how dependable he is on a consistent basis.

“TK is like 7-Eleven, man,” Josh Reynolds said about Kennedy. “He’s always going to be in the spot he needs to be at. He’s just one of those dependable guys that you can count on to do his job and just execute it. He’s going to be in the spots you need him to be. He’s not going to bust many plays. You need guys like that.”